Redmi Pad 2 India launch set for June 18: What to expect from Xiaomi's tab

The Redmi Pad 2 boasts an 11-inch LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels (2.5k), offering a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate (240Hz with stylus). The panel achieves 600 nits of peak brightness and supports wet touch technology, alongside TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.

Under the hood, it features the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chip built on a 6nm process, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It will offer configurations with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via microSD.

Camera

Rear camera: 8MP, f/2.0

Front camera: 5MP, f/2.2

Both support 1080p and 720p recording at 30fps and include modes like Photo, Video, Document, HDR, and Teleprompter.

Battery