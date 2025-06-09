Home / Technology / Tech News / Redmi Pad 2 India launch set for June 18: What to expect from Xiaomi's tab

Redmi Pad 2 India launch set for June 18: What to expect from Xiaomi's tab

Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch 2.5K display, Helio G100-Ultra chip, 9000mAh battery, and HyperOS 2; launching in India on June 18

Redmi Pad 2
Redmi Pad 2
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Xiaomi-owned Redmi is expanding its tablet lineup in India with the launch of the Redmi Pad 2 on June 18. The company has teased the device on X (formerly Twitter), revealing key specifications while keeping the pricing under wraps. The tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor and run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.

Redmi Pad 2: Key features

The Redmi Pad 2 boasts an 11-inch LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels (2.5k), offering a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate (240Hz with stylus). The panel achieves 600 nits of peak brightness and supports wet touch technology, alongside TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.
 
Under the hood, it features the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chip built on a 6nm process, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It will offer configurations with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via microSD.  ALSO READ: CERT-In issues high-risk security warning for Google Chrome, Android users
  Camera
  • Rear camera: 8MP, f/2.0
  • Front camera: 5MP, f/2.2
Both support 1080p and 720p recording at 30fps and include modes like Photo, Video, Document, HDR, and Teleprompter.
 
Battery
 
The tablet is powered by a 9000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, though it includes a 15W charger in the box. Charging is via USB Type-C, supporting PD2.0 and QC2.0 standards.  ALSO READ: Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV coming to Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 and PS4: What to expect

Redmi Pad 2: Specifications

  • Display: 11-inch LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600 resolution, 274 ppi, up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling (240Hz with pen), 500 nits typical brightness, 600 nits outdoor brightness,Wet touch
  • RAM: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 2.2
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS 2
  • Rear camera: 8MP, f/2.0, 1080p/720p at 30fps
  • Front camera: 5MP, f/2.2, 1080p/720p at 30fps
  • Battery: 9000mAh
  • Charging: 18W fast charging support, 15W inbox charger, USB Type-C port, supports PD2.0 and QC2.0
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0 data transfer, SBC/AAC/LDAC audio codecs, IPv6 supported
  • Dimensions: 254.58 x 166.04 x 7.36 mm
  • Weight: 510g

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CERT-In issues high-risk security warning for Google Chrome, Android users

WWDC25: Apple's iOS 26 to feature 'Liquid Glass' UI design, revamped apps

Asus unveils ROG Ally handheld gaming consoles: What's new in 2025 models

WWDC25: Apple keynote at 10:30pm on June 9 - where to watch, what to expect

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 9 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards

Topics :XiaomiRedmiTablets

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story