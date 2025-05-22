Google tests AI-powered 'Ask Play about this app' feature on Play Store

Google has begun testing a new artificial intelligence-powered feature in the Play Store that lets users ask questions about apps and receive answers generated by Google’s Gemini AI . Though the feature has not been announced, a new “Ask Play about this app” section has started appearing for some users on the details pages of select apps—indicating it is currently in limited testing.

Google's "Ask Play about this app" feature: What is new

The feature introduces a new section on app listing pages, labelled “Ask Play about this app.” It includes a text input field and several predefined sample queries relevant to the specific app being viewed. Such as “What do people like most about this app?”, “How do I change my username?”

Users can type in their own questions or simply tap on one of the suggested queries to receive answers. Responses appear immediately below the text field, and follow-up questions can be asked as the sample queries dynamically update based on previous interactions. This conversational interface aims to make it easier for users to gather detailed information without needing to scroll through reviews or app descriptions.

Notably, the section is marked with the Gemini star icon, indicating that the feature is likely powered by one of Google’s Gemini AI models.

So far, the feature appears to be available to only a limited number of users. In testing, the “Ask Play about this app” section was visible on only one out of three Android devices checked by Business Standard. Additionally, it appears only for select popular apps such as WhatsApp, Spotify, X (formerly Twitter), Uber, and a few others.