Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched in China with 90W charging, 50MP camera and more

The smartphone also has a 2K 12-bit display with up to 2600nits peak brightness, a leather finish together with some top-notch premium features.
The smartphone is likely to be available in India soon, though there has been no official information from the company's side.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Features and specifications
The headset has quad cameras at the back, featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX989 primary camera with Hyper-OIS, 8P Lens, EIS, and variable aperture (f/1.9 to f/4.0). The key sensor comes paired with a 50 MP Sony IMX858 ultrawide camera, a 50MP super telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.
The device has given full attention to the selfie camera, and it has a 32 MP camera at the front. The smartphone is also powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and it also has 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB internal storage.
When it comes to battery backup, the device offers a 5000mAH battery, which supports 90W fast charging feature. The other features of Xiaomi 13 Ultra are its in-display fingerprint sensors, Dolby Atmos, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers.