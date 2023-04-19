Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched in China with 90W charging, 50MP camera and more

The Chinese smartphone company has launched Xiaomi 13 Ultra in China and some other regions. The Xiaomi 13 comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset. The smartphone is also equipped with a 12-bit display with support for LTPO and boasts 90W fast charging technology.



The smartphone also has a 2K 12-bit display with up to 2600nits peak brightness, a leather finish together with some top-notch premium features.



The smartphone is likely to be available in India soon, though there has been no official information from the company's side. Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Features and specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a 6.73 inch 2K AMOLED LPTO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Chinese smartphone display also has HDR 10+ resolution with Dolby Vision, P3 Colour Gamut, 1920Hz PWM dimming and up to 2600nits peak brightness.



The headset has quad cameras at the back, featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX989 primary camera with Hyper-OIS, 8P Lens, EIS, and variable aperture (f/1.9 to f/4.0). The key sensor comes paired with a 50 MP Sony IMX858 ultrawide camera, a 50MP super telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.



The device has given full attention to the selfie camera, and it has a 32 MP camera at the front. The smartphone is also powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and it also has 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB internal storage.



When it comes to battery backup, the device offers a 5000mAH battery, which supports 90W fast charging feature. The other features of Xiaomi 13 Ultra are its in-display fingerprint sensors, Dolby Atmos, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers. Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Price

The device is available in two RAM variants with 12GB and 16GB RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB internal storage respectively. The 12GB variant is available at a price of RMB 5,999 (approx Rs 71,600) and the other 16GB variant is available at a price of RMB 6499 (approx Rs 77,600).