Xiaomi 15 series, featuring Ultra model, to launch in India on March 11

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its Xiaomi 15 series smartphones in India on March 11. The series includes the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which was unveiled globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. While the line-up in China consists of standard, Pro, and Ultra models, the global announcement featured only the standard and Ultra variants, suggesting that the Xiaomi 15 Pro may remain exclusive to the company's home country. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chipset, the Xiaomi 15 series features a camera system co-developed with German optics brand Leica. The smartphones run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and offer various AI-powered functionalities.

Xiaomi 15 series: What to expect

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in China last week and showcased at MWC 2025 with some modifications for the global market. The Indian version is expected to align with the global variant.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite processor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. While the Chinese variant houses a 6000mAh battery, the global model comes with a 5410mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 80W wireless charging.

In terms of imaging, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a Leica-tuned quad-camera set-up. It includes a one-inch type 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN5 sensor, and two telephoto cameras—a 50MP sensor with 3x zoom and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. At the front, it has a 32MP camera. All cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps, while the primary and periscope cameras can reach up to 120fps.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra specifications-

Display: 6.73-inch AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3200x1440 resolution, 3200nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: up to 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN5) + 50MP telephoto (3x zoom, Sony IMX858) + 200MP periscope telephoto (4.3x zoom, Samsung HP9)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5410mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 80W wireless

OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Xiaomi 15

First introduced in China in October 2024, the Xiaomi 15 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chipset and features a Leica-tuned camera system.

Xiaomi 15 specifications-