Perplexity AI targets 1 mn user sign-ups by mid-March, may offer free plan

Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) search startup, is targeting a million user sign-ups by mid-March this year, hinting that its premium service plan may be offered for free to students in the country.

The US-based company is betting on specialising in trained models that can achieve improved outputs alongside an enhanced experience for its users over pre-training models from datasets.

“We’re working with a student group on WhatsApp and aiming for close to a million sign-ups by mid-March. Our goal is to make sure no student has to pay for the pro version of Perplexity anywhere in the world. We do want to bring it to everybody in India, whoever is a student,” said co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Perplexity.

At present, the professional plan at the company costs $20 per month, regardless of a user’s geographical location. The search service continues to be free with its standard offering.

He was speaking alongside Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma at a virtual launch event of the fintech company’s partnership with the AI search company.

“A lot of factors beyond just core model building will matter, and our bet has always been that post-training (models) and RL (reinforcement learning) matter more than even pre-training. Pre-training will be a commodity, and we want to specialise more in post-training and user experience,” he added.

The race to build AI models and deploy tools for users is heating up among major global firms, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama, and Anthropic, among others. Srinivas explained that most AI models will eventually have similar capabilities.

“Models are always going to improve incrementally, but they all end up looking very similar in terms of capabilities because there are only a few core IQ-point-related benchmarks that you can measure model capability by,” he said.

He added that differentiation will come from how companies harness the reasoning, summarisation, and synthesis capabilities of these models to build a refined product experience.

On biases, Srinivas explained that a way to address the challenge would be to cover a diverse set of data sources and retrieve as many different opinions as possible.