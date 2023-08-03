Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 5G, check features, price, availability and more

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 5G, check features, price, availability and more

Xiaomi India has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The device comes with three different variants, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB storage

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Xiaomi India has launched its new Redmi 12 5G in the entry-level phone category. The device is making its global debut in India, and it is Xiaomi's most affordable smartphone starting at just Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B launched the smartphone in India in a physical event. The event also unveiled Redmi Watch 3 active, the Xiaomi TV X series, and the Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones. 

The Redmi 12 is a successor of the Redmi 11, coming into markets with some notable upgrades.

Redmi 12 5G specifications
The smartphone has a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refreshing rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.


Redmi is introducing this processor for the first time in this price segment. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, which is paired with Adreno GPU for graphics.

The device has 50 MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front cameras for selfies.

The device is available in three different variants: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB storage, and the storage could be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card and the device also has up to 8GB of virtual RAM. The device also gives you three colour options, namely, Moonstone Silver, Pastel Blue, and Jade Black.

Xiaomi's new smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

What is the price of Xiaomi's Redmi 12 5G?

The device comes in three different variants and the price for the 4GB+128GB variant is Rs 10,999, the 6GB+128GB variant is costing Rs 12,499, and the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,499.

Where to buy Redmi 12 5G?

The device will be available on mi.com, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores starting August 4, 12 PM.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

