Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 getting good reviews from across the world. The device is available for Rs 99,999 at Samsung's official website and Amazon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
Samsung recently unveiled its foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26, and since then, the South Korean tech giant has got the world talking about foldable smartphones. 

The latest development of the Samsung flip-style foldable will surely intensify the competition. Some are even considering Flip 5 the best foldable smartphone in the market. 

Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price
The device is available for Rs 99,999 at Samsung's official website and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specifications

Flex Window

Samsung's foldable smartphone has many upgrades compared to its predecessor. It has come with a bigger 3.4-inch AMOLED display, the Flex Window, replacing the tiny 1.9-inch panel. The user can also customise the Flex window to see options like notification, battery, time, etc.

There are other widget options also available such as weather, quick dialer, alarm, health, and more. Don't forget you can also reply to messages with the cover screen itself.

New upgraded processor

The device comes with a more powerful processor than Galaxy Z Flip 4's Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, the new device will be more energy efficient. The device gets a new 8Gen 2 Soc processor, which makes the phone more efficient and enhances its performance across the board.

Flex Hinge

Samsung has redesigned its Galaxy Z Flip 5's hinge, allowing the device to close completely. The new Flip 5 now closes completely without leaving any substantial gap. 

The device is a bit slimmer as compared to its predecessor, making its weight the same. Unlike the Find N2, which required some effort to open the device with one hand, that's not the case with Z Flip 5. 

Flip 5 Shortcomings
The device looks worth buying, but it does have some points where Samsung could do better.


The Galaxy device seems identical in terms of Cameras, batteries and display to its predecessor. The device still comes with its 25W charging, which is quite low compared to its competitors.

Even after all these shortcomings, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best flip phones developed by Samsung, and it's the most refined as well.

It will be interesting to see whether the Flip 5 will out-compete its competitors at a hefty cost of Rs 99,999.

Heavy repair cost

Although the device is one of the best products from Samsung, it has some heavy repair costs. The cost for the main (inner) screen is Rs 21,188, while the outer screen price is Rs 5,507.

When it comes to the motherboard, the repair cost starts from Rs 27,444 for the 256GB storage model and the back glass panel price is Rs 1,136. The battery repair cost is Rs 1,513. All these prices are exclusive of the GST and service charges.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

