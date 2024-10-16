Apple's next event will likely be all about Mac, following iPad mini launch

Apple launched the iPad mini (seventh generation) late in the evening on October 15. The launch was deemed surprising, as the tablet was expected to debut alongside the new Macs towards the end of this month. With the iPad mini now available, it is likely that Apple will focus entirely on Mac, M4 silicon, and Apple Intelligence at its next event, which is anticipated to take place either later this month or in early November. ALSO READ: iPad mini launches with Apple Intelligence-ready A17 Pro: Know price, specs Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Apple is expected to begin upgrading its Mac line, starting with the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini. These will be powered by the M4 series chip. The most notable feature of the M4 iMac could be its new USB-C accessories. The Mac mini is the only device where considerable changes are anticipated; the new M4 Mac mini is expected to be smaller than previous models. While a new base model iPad was also expected in October, rumours suggest it will be launched in early 2025. All of this indicates that Mac announcements may take centre stage at the upcoming Apple event.

Apple Mac Event: What to Expect

MacBook Pro

More From This Section

The new MacBook Pro is anticipated to offer substantial upgrades in terms of performance, connectivity, and design. The upcoming model is expected to come with at least 16GB of RAM across all configurations, an upgrade from the current base 14-inch M3 variant, which features 8GB of memory.

iMac

Like the MacBook Pro, the upcoming iMac is expected to feature significant upgrades, including the M4 chip, which may enhance performance with a 10-core CPU instead of the current 8-core version. The new iMac could also begin with a 16GB RAM variant, with options for configurations offering up to 32GB of RAM.

Mac mini

The upcoming Mac mini is set for a major redesign, representing its first significant update since 2010. It is expected to be much smaller, resembling the size of the Apple TV, though it may be taller than the previous model. The 2024 Mac mini will likely skip directly to the M4 chip, offering configurations with both M4 and M4 Pro chips.