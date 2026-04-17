YouTube mobile app may get timestamp sharing feature for videos: Report

As per the report, the new feature simplifies how users share content from longer videos. Instead of manually copying links and adjusting timestamps or using separate tools, users will be able to directly choose a moment in a video and share it instantly. The shared link will automatically start playback from that selected time.

The report added that it could be particularly useful for highlighting key moments in tutorials, interviews or long-form content, where users often want to direct others to a specific section rather than the entire video.

Changes to Clips feature

The report also suggested that this update may replace or limit the use of YouTube’s existing Clips feature, which was introduced in 2021. Clips allows users to create short segments from videos, add titles and share them as standalone snippets. However, with the introduction of timestamp sharing, YouTube is reportedly shifting towards a simpler approach.