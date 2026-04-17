Google working on Pixel laptop, 'Pixel Glow' lighting feature: Report

Google could be working on a new Pixel-branded laptop alongside a hardware lighting feature called “Pixel Glow,” according to findings from recent Android Canary and Android 17 Beta builds, as reported by 9To5Google. The report suggests that both developments are still in early stages, but references in system files indicate that Google is exploring new hardware categories as well as visual interaction features tied to its devices.

Pixel Glow: What it is

The feature, internally referred to as “orbit” and “light_animations,” has now been branded as “Pixel Glow” in Android 17 Beta 4. It is described as a hardware-based lighting system that uses subtle lights on the back of a device to signal activity when placed face down.

ALSO READ: Google now lets you explore the web side-by-side with AI Mode: Details According to the report, Pixel Glow is designed to show visual cues for specific actions, such as incoming calls from selected contacts and interactions with Google’s Gemini assistant. The idea appears to be to provide feedback without requiring users to look directly at the screen. The feature can be customised, with users able to enable or disable specific triggers individually. There is also a warning in the settings suggesting that the feature may not be suitable for users sensitive to light. References to Pixel Glow in Android 17 suggest that the feature could debut with upcoming Pixel smartphones. Possible placements mentioned in the report include the camera bar or the Pixel logo on the back of the device.