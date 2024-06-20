Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

YouTube Music tests 'Ask for Music' AI feature: What is it and how it works

With Ask for Music AI feature, YouTube Music will allow users to search for music through voice commands and prompts and will make search conversational in nature

YouTube Music

YouTube Music Photo: Shutterstock

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube Music is testing an artificial intelligence-powered feature called “Ask for Music”, which will allow users to search for music through verbal prompts and voice commands. The user could also search by describing the music videos or asking for similar music to a song or from an artist. Compared to the existing search by voice command, the AI-powered feature will make search more conversational in nature. Moreover, it is anticipated that the new AI feature could replace the voice search feature currently in use.

References to this new feature were spotted in the YouTube Music app for Android (version 7.06.53) by online consumer technology news publication Android Authority. The code accessed by Android Authority also has a disclaimer stating that AI generated responses are experimental.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This feature could be an addition to AI-generated playlist cover, the only AI feature currently available on YouTube Music. Google has been trying to incorporate natural language support in its products and this also appears to be a step in that direction.

The feature has not been officially announced and there is no certainty about when it would be introduced. Users might be able to use the features in the coming days.

The YouTube Music app might also appear with new launch animation in the upcoming days just like the YouTube app.

Earlier, YouTube Music received a new feature that lets you find a song even if you do not remember the lyrics or the name. Called “hum to search” the feature is now rolling out in staggered manner and would soon be available to everyone on Android app. With this feature, Google’s audio streaming platform allows users to search songs by humming, whistling or singing the tune. Moreover, you can play a recorded audio of the song to let the app identify it.
Topics : Artificial intelligence YouTube Android Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon