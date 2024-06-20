YouTube Music tests 'Ask for Music' AI feature: What is it and how it works

YouTube Music is testing an artificial intelligence-powered feature called “Ask for Music”, which will allow users to search for music through verbal prompts and voice commands. The user could also search by describing the music videos or asking for similar music to a song or from an artist. Compared to the existing search by voice command, the AI-powered feature will make search more conversational in nature. Moreover, it is anticipated that the new AI feature could replace the voice search feature currently in use.

References to this new feature were spotted in the YouTube Music app for Android (version 7.06.53) by online consumer technology news publication Android Authority. The code accessed by Android Authority also has a disclaimer stating that AI generated responses are experimental.

This feature could be an addition to AI-generated playlist cover, the only AI feature currently available on YouTube Music. Google has been trying to incorporate natural language support in its products and this also appears to be a step in that direction.

The feature has not been officially announced and there is no certainty about when it would be introduced. Users might be able to use the features in the coming days.

The YouTube Music app might also appear with new launch animation in the upcoming days just like the YouTube app.

Earlier, YouTube Music received a new feature that lets you find a song even if you do not remember the lyrics or the name. Called “hum to search” the feature is now rolling out in staggered manner and would soon be available to everyone on Android app. With this feature, Google’s audio streaming platform allows users to search songs by humming, whistling or singing the tune. Moreover, you can play a recorded audio of the song to let the app identify it.