Motorola Razr 60 Ultra debut on Apr 24: What to expect from flip-style fold

Motorola is preparing to unveil its 2025 flip-style foldable smartphones, the Motorola Razr 60 series, on April 24. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the flagship Razr 60 Ultra model have reportedly appeared online. According to a report by 9to5Google, marketing images of the smartphone have surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing key details such as display size, battery capacity, and chipset.

Along with the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola is also expected to announce new models under the Edge line-up—namely the Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro. While the company has not officially confirmed market availability, these devices are likely to launch in India shortly after their global launch.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What to expect

According to the report, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will feature a 7-inch inner display with 2992 x 1224p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. While the screen size and refresh rate are almost the same as last year’s model, there appears to be a noticeable improvement in screen resolution. On the other hand, the 4-inch cover screen will likely cover the entire front of the smartphone when folded and will have a resolution of 1272 x 1080p, similar to its predecessor. Regarding the camera, the Razr 60 Ultra will likely support a 50MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the inner screen, it will likely have a 50MP sensor in a punch-hole design.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It will likely have a bigger 4,700mAh battery and support 68W wired charging. The Razr 60 Ultra will most likely come with Android 15-based Hello UI from the start and will get three generations of software support.

The images also show a variety of finishes, including a wooden back panel design reminiscent of the Edge 50 Ultra and a green vegan leather option with stitched detailing.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Expected specifications

Main display: 7-inch pOLED display, 2992x1224p resolution, 1-165Hz refresh rate (LTPO), Dolby Vision HDR

Outer display: 4-inch pOLED display, 1272×1080p resolution, 1-165Hz refresh rate (LTPO)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Rear cameras: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (2x)

Front cameras: 50MP

Battery: 4700mAh

Charging: 68W wired, wireless charging supported

OS: Android 15-based Hello UI

Protection: IPX8

