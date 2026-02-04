YouTube tightens background playbacks, blocks mobile browser workarounds

YouTube has reportedly started tightening restrictions on background playback on mobile, closing a loophole that many users had relied on for years. According to a report by The Verge, Google is now blocking background playback on mobile browsers, limiting the feature to YouTube Premium subscribers. The change affects users who previously used third-party browsers such as Brave and others to access background playback. Background playback is one of the key features of YouTube Premium, allowing videos to continue playing even when the browser is minimised or the phone’s screen is turned off.

Google enforcing Premium-only playback

According to the report, Google has confirmed that it is enforcing its rules more strictly. In a statement quoted by Android Authority, a Google spokesperson said that background playback is meant only for YouTube Premium members. The company acknowledged that some non-Premium users were previously able to access the feature through mobile browsers in certain situations, but said the experience has now been updated to keep things consistent across platforms.