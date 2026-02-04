BGMI redeem codes released on Feb 4: How to get Meadows bag, more rewards

Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes dated February 04, offering 59 officially issued codes. These codes allow players to unlock various cosmetic items within the game, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game rewards, with the Meadows backpack among the items that may be obtained.

The company has also stated that all redemptions must be carried out only through BGMI’s official redemption portal. It has warned that redeem codes obtained from unofficial sources or redeemed using unauthorised means will not be considered valid.