Gemini could soon book rides, place orders on your Android phone: Report

Google is reportedly working on a feature that would allow its Gemini AI to take actions directly on an Android phone. According to a report from 9To5Google, this feature, called “screen automation,” could let Gemini interact with apps on the user’s behalf to complete everyday tasks. This may include actions such as booking rides, placing orders, and more with supported apps. The report said that Google’s upcoming Android 16 QPR3 update is laying the groundwork for it.

Google’s screen automation: What to expect

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen could launch in late 2026: Details As per the report, version 17.4 of the Google app beta includes references to a feature called “Get tasks done with Gemini.” Internally codenamed “bonobo,” this feature would allow Gemini to complete certain actions on a user’s behalf by interacting with apps on the screen. Examples mentioned include placing orders or booking rides, though it will only work with supported apps. This form of control is described as “screen automation,” and the groundwork for it is reportedly being laid in Android 16 QPR3.

ALSO READ: BGMI redeem codes released on Feb 4: How to get Meadows bag, more rewards The report noted that Google is also clear about the risks. The company reportedly warns that Gemini can make mistakes and that users are responsible for what the AI does on their behalf. Users will be able to stop Gemini at any point and take back control of the task manually if needed.

Privacy

According to the report, when Gemini interacts with apps, screenshots may be reviewed by trained human reviewers and used to improve Google’s services, but only if the user has “Keep Activity” turned on. Google also advises users not to enter login details or payment information into Gemini chats. It further warns against using screen automation for emergencies or tasks involving sensitive data.