Gmail smartphone app gets email summarise option, powered by Gemini: Report

Google has started rolling out Gemini-powered summarise feature on Gmail for Android and iOS (iPhone). However, the feature is limited to paid customers only

Representative Image
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:19 AM IST
Google’s email client Gmail is getting a suite of artificial intelligence features. "Summarize this email" is the new one being introduced for the Gmail app on Android and iOS. As of now the feature is available only to paid users. The feature, reportedly, summarises long conversations and presents recap and highlights to the users to save time. The announcement regarding launch of this feature was made through a Google workspace updates post. Summarize for Android and iOS is rolling out widely and will be fully available in upcoming weeks.

Gmail: How summarize email option works

“Summarize this email" button, powered by Gemini, will be visible below the subject line. According to 9To5Google, the button for summarise feature is not visible in one-thread emails but appears when there are at least two responses. On tapping the button, after a few seconds a sheet slides up with bullet points and highlights. There is no space given at the bottom of the sheet to enter prompts or ask follow-ups but that could change after the launch of Gmail Q&A. The sheet is expandable and users can swipe down to view the latest summaries. Users can copy the recap presented and also rate the summaries depending on whether they found it helpful or not.


Gmail has earlier had a similar feature called "Help me write". Google is also going to introduce Gmail Q&A and Contextual Smart Reply.

Recently, Gmail had rolled out Gemini side panels to Google Workspace users with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, or Google One AI Premium subscription. The Gemini side panel powered by 1.5 Pro, in web Gmail summarises an email thread, helps in drafting an email, suggests responses to an email thread and asks questions and finds information from emails in inbox and files in Google Drive.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

