Direct-to-mobile: Everything about broadcasting technology in the works

What is D2M?
How does D2M technology work? D2M technology functions in a manner akin to listening to FM radio on a smartphone, where a receiver taps into radio frequencies. Another comparison is direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting, in which a dish antenna receives broadcast signals directly from satellites and transmits them to a receiver, known as a set-top box.
Why it is not ready for rollout? In the "D2M Broadcast 5G Broadband Convergence Roadmap for India" paper, published by IIT Kanpur in 2022, it is noted that currently available mobile devices do not support this technology because it requires the ATSC 3.0 standard. ATSC 3.0 represents the latest version of the Advanced Television Systems Committee standards, designed to define how television signals from different networks, including terrestrial, satellite, and cable networks, are broadcasted and interpreted by devices.
Cost of implementing D2M Incorporating a separate baseband processing unit would significantly increase smartphone costs and potentially disrupt LTE and 5G networks' internal design. Moreover, the proposed D2M network operates in the sub-GHz band (526MHz - 582MHz), requiring larger antennas that may pose integration challenges within the current smartphone design.
