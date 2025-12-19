After years on Pixel, iPhone 17 has me considering a switch: Here is why

As a long-time Google Pixel user, admitting that an iPhone won my phone-of-the-year pick was not something I expected in 2025. Android had a strong year: Google refined the Pixel experience, Chinese brands pushed hardware boundaries, and battery life finally stopped being a constant compromise. And yet, after using the iPhone 17 alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for the past few months, it became hard to ignore one thing – I kept coming back to Apple’s base iPhone and picked it more often to use despite it not being my primary.

Why the iPhone 17 surprised me

The iPhone 17 does not try to impress you in obvious ways. There is no headline-grabbing new form factor or one feature that dominates the conversation. Instead, it focuses on eliminating the weak points that previously held the base iPhone back, and that is exactly why it works so well.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch iPhone Fold in 2026, but deliveries could slip to 2027 The biggest change is also the most overdue one. With 120Hz ProMotion now available on the standard iPhone 17, the phone finally feels as smooth as any modern flagship should. Coming from a Pixel, where high refresh rates have been standard for years, this alone makes the base iPhone feel far less compromised than before. Beyond that, the iPhone 17 is a phone that rarely makes you pause and say “wow”, but also almost never leaves you disappointed. Everything works the way you expect it to, and it works consistently.

Cameras that work for most people Camera performance is a good example of this balance. The iPhone 17’s camera system is capable of everyday photography and video. Colours are reliable, and the results are predictable in a good way. That said, if you are specifically looking for a camera-first flagship, phones like the OPPO Find X9 or Vivo X300 still offer more aggressive hardware and more flexibility at a similar price point. The iPhone 17’s cameras are not trying to win specification battles, they are trying to be good enough for almost everyone, and in most situations, they succeed.

Another area where the iPhone 17 quietly stands out is the front camera. Apple has brought Mac-like Centre Stage support to the selfie camera, and it works far more reliably than expected. During video calls, the phone automatically keeps you centred in the frame, even when using third-party apps like WhatsApp. There is no manual framing required, and it behaves consistently across different lighting conditions and call scenarios. The front camera has a square sensor, which sounds technical but has a practical benefits. In simple terms, it allows the iPhone 17 to dynamically adjust aspect ratios depending on the scene. It is one of those features that you only notice when it works – and on the iPhone 17, it works like a charm.

Battery life without anxiety Battery capacity is not class-leading, especially when compared to phones like the OnePlus 15 . However, in daily use, the iPhone 17 lasts long enough to avoid constant low-battery anxiety. It comfortably gets through a full day of mixed use, including camera, navigation and streaming, without needing mid-day charging. Software: Polished, but not perfect iOS 26’s Liquid Glass design refresh looks good and feels cohesive, and the overall software experience is as smooth and stable as any iPhone before it. Animations are consistent, apps behave predictably, and the system rarely gets in your way. Apple Intelligence, however, is where Apple still trails its Android rivals. Compared to the Pixel 10 series or Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup, Apple’s AI tools feel less consistent and less deeply integrated. That said, features like Writing Tools and Visual Intelligence do prove useful in day-to-day scenarios, even if they are not as ambitious.

What helps is that Apple is no longer fully closed off. I was able to use several Google Gemini tools on the iPhone through the Google, Chrome and Gemini apps on iOS. While I did miss Circle to Search, Gemini Live’s screen and camera sharing worked well enough to soften that loss. Why to pick iPhone 17 over other flagships When you step back and look at the full package, this is where the iPhone 17 pulls ahead. Individually, Android phones may beat it in specific areas such as cameras, charging speed, battery size, or AI features. But few match the iPhone 17’s overall balance.