Apple may launch iPhone Fold in 2026, but deliveries could slip to 2027

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year, but Ming-Chi Kuo says production challenges could delay meaningful shipments until 2027

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year, but customers may have to wait longer before they can actually buy one. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, while Apple is still targeting a 2026 announcement for the anticipated iPhone Fold, production challenges could push wider availability to 2027.
 
Kuo shared the updated timeline in a note following his appearance on the MacroMicro podcast, as reported by 9To5Mac. The analyst said development of the foldable iPhone is progressing slower than previously anticipated, particularly on the manufacturing side.

iPhone Fold shipment delay: Details

According to Kuo, Apple is still planning to announce the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. However, early-stage yield issues and production ramp-up challenges are expected to limit supply for an extended period.
 
 
Kuo stated that smooth shipments of the iPhone Fold may not occur until 2027, adding that Apple could face shortages through at least the end of 2026. He also suggested that while Apple may officially launch the device next year, actual sales could be delayed.

On the podcast, Kuo compared the situation to the original iPhone X launch, noting that the foldable iPhone could be announced on schedule but reach customers much later. According to him, some users may only be able to purchase the device toward the end of 2026, or even in 2027.
 
Kuo added that Apple sees the foldable iPhone as a product it needs to bring to market next year, even if initial volumes are limited. He reportedly believes Apple wants to establish a presence in the foldable segment, which it views as the next major phase of smartphone evolution before smart glasses with displays become mainstream.

iPhone Fold: What to expect

Based on earlier reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. Gurman has described the device as resembling “two iPhone Airs placed side by side.”
 
Previous reports suggest the foldable iPhone could measure between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded, and around 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded. The device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a larger 7.8-inch foldable inner screen. Apple is also said to be working on a crease-minimising display solution using in-cell touch technology.
In terms of hardware, the foldable iPhone is expected to run on Apple’s next generation A20 chip, which is likely to be built on TSMC’s 2nm process. Biometric authentication could rely on a side-mounted Touch ID sensor instead of Face ID, aligning with designs used by several existing foldable phones.
 
Camera-wise, reports suggest the device could feature a quad-camera setup, including two front-facing cameras—one for each display—and a dual rear camera system led by a 48MP primary sensor. Other expected features include eSIM-only support and the possible use of Apple’s next-generation in-house modem.
 

