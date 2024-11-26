Apple AirPods 4 review: First-of-its-kind open-ear style earphones with ANC

Apple brings active noise cancellation (ANC) to an open-ear design with AirPods 4 ANC launch. Designed for users in the Apple ecosystem who value comfort without sacrificing convenience, the AirPods 4 ANC bridges a gap previously unmet by traditional in-ear designs. This model is one of two in the AirPods 4 series, differentiated by its ANC feature, which the lower-priced standard AirPods 4 lacks. Priced at Rs 17,900, the AirPods 4 ANC is positioned between the AirPods 4 (Rs 12,900) and AirPods Pro 2 (Rs 24,900), offering a mid-range option for those seeking premium features.

Design and Comfort

The AirPods 4 ANC features a slightly smaller case than its predecessor, equipped with a USB-C port for wider compatibility and wireless charging (Qi) support. The case design is minimalist, with a front light indicator and a pairing button at the rear.

The earbuds maintain the iconic AirPods aesthetic, with minor adjustments for an improved fit. While they lack the snugness of in-ear models like the AirPods Pro, the open-ear design enhances comfort during prolonged use. Their lightweight build and refined ergonomics ensure a secure fit, even during physical activities.

Pairing

Pairing the AirPods 4 ANC with an iPhone is straightforward. Once the case is opened, a nearby iPhone automatically detects the earbuds, prompting a simple tap to connect. Users can also bind the AirPods to their Apple ID through the Find My service for added security and location tracking.

Features

The AirPods 4 ANC stands out as the first open-ear earbuds to feature active noise cancellation. Alongside ANC, they incorporate a range of intelligent features designed to adapt to various environments and user needs:

Transparency Mode: Allows ambient sound to pass through, keeping users aware of their surroundings.

Allows ambient sound to pass through, keeping users aware of their surroundings. Adaptive Audio: Dynamically adjusts between Transparency and ANC modes based on environmental conditions.

Dynamically adjusts between Transparency and ANC modes based on environmental conditions. Conversation Awareness: Detects when the user speaks, lowering media volume for natural interactions.

Detects when the user speaks, lowering media volume for natural interactions. Spatial Audio: Provides a multidimensional audio experience with dynamic head tracking.

Provides a multidimensional audio experience with dynamic head tracking. Nod Gestures for Siri: A standout feature enabling hands-free interactions. Users can answer calls by nodding up and down or disconnect them with a left or right nod. This gesture control also works with messages read aloud by Siri.

Performance

The ANC, while not as powerful as in-ear alternatives, performs effectively by reducing environmental noise. Whether in ANC, Transparency, or Adaptive Audio mode, the transition feels natural, maintaining user comfort without overbearing technology intervention.

The nod gesture feature enhances hands-free functionality, working seamlessly with audio feedback. Spatial audio with head tracking delivers an immersive experience for music, movies, and gaming, with the low-latency performance further benefitting gamers.

The AirPods 4 ANC excels in the Apple ecosystem, providing seamless device switching and enhanced audio handoffs, although this benefit is limited to Apple users.

Audio Quality and Call Reception

The AirPods 4 ANC offers balanced audio with distinct low, mid, and high frequencies. The sound profile remains consistent across all volume levels, and while the earbuds can get loud, their open-ear design prevents an overwhelming experience. However, sound leakage is a notable drawback. Call performance is impressive, with clear voice reception even in noisy environments. The ANC further ensures a focus on conversations by reducing ambient noise.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is a weak spot for the AirPods 4 ANC. On mixed usage with ANC enabled, the earbuds last around three hours, extending to a full day with the charging case, which supports two full charges.

Charging is quick for the earbuds, reaching 80 per cent in 20 minutes, but the case requires over an hour to charge fully. The inclusion of a USB-C connector and wireless charging support provides flexibility, including reverse charging from a compatible iPhone. Notably, the AirPods 4 ANC does not come with a charging cable or adaptor.

Verdict

The Apple AirPods 4 ANC stands out for introducing ANC to an open-ear design, catering to comfort-focused users in the Apple ecosystem. With features like spatial audio, nod gestures, and seamless device integration, it provides a well-rounded experience. However, its limited battery life and sound leakage might deter some users.