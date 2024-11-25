Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review: An AI companion with massive display

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra marks a significant shift in Samsung tablet strategy. Partnering with MediaTek for its chipset and reducing the series to just two models, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra attempts to redefine flagship Android tablets at Rs 122,999 onwards. While it excels in several areas, there are a few shortcomings. Here is a detailed review:

Design

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra impresses with its thin (5.4mm) and lightweight design (718g), considering the massive 14.6-inch display it houses. Samsung has done well to ensure weight distribution, making the tablet feel balanced regardless of orientation.

However, the large, rectangular form factor is less ergonomic. It feels unwieldy, especially when used vertically or horizontally for extended periods. A squarer form factor would have been more practical.

The thin profile comes with trade-offs, notably the protruding rear camera module, which makes the tablet wobble when placed on flat surfaces. While a book-style cover can address this, it is an additional purchase.

The SPen, bundled with the tablet, attaches magnetically to the back for charging. While convenient, its placement risks accidental drops. Moreover, the lack of a built-in kickstand, common in many tablets, remains a missed opportunity.

Display and Audio

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a WQXGA+ resolution (2960 x 1848) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is bright and vivid, with an anti-reflection coating for comfortable usage even in direct sunlight. At the lowest brightness levels, it remains easy on the eyes, making it suitable for dimly lit environments.

The 16:10 aspect ratio caters well to entertainment and productivity. Features like split-screen and floating windows enhance multitasking. The tablet supports HDR and HDR10+, although the absence of Dolby Vision is notable.

For productivity, Samsung’s DeX mode provides a PC-like interface, enhanced by the large display. The SPen complements the screen, offering precision and utility in apps like note-taking and graphic design.

The quad-speaker setup, supported by Dolby Atmos, is loud and clear, delivering an immersive audio experience ideal for entertainment.

Camera

The rear dual-camera setup includes a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, delivering decent performance but falling short of excellence. The front dual 12MP cameras, including an ultra-wide sensor, shine in video conferencing applications. The auto-framing feature effectively keeps users in focus during video calls.

Software and AI Features

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra runs Android 14 with Samsung’s OneUI, offering a familiar interface enriched with custom features.

DeX mode, a key highlight, bridges the gap between Android and PC-like functionality. It allows for seamless multitasking and productivity, especially when paired with peripherals like keyboards and monitors.

AI features, although borrowed from Samsung’s smartphone line-up, find better utility on the large display. The sketch-to-image tool and advanced note-taking features leverage the SPen and the expansive screen for an enhanced user experience.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The tablet performs well, handling resource-intensive tasks and multitasking without noticeable lags. However, extended gaming or heavy workloads can cause the device to heat up, leading to throttled performance.

Battery

The 11,200mAh battery ensures day-long use with heavy workloads and can last over a week with moderate usage. Aggressive tasks like gaming and video editing, however, drain the battery quickly. The tablet supports fast wired charging but requires over an hour for a full charge. Notably, the fast charger is sold separately, which is inconvenient for a flagship device.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a capable flagship Android tablet with standout features like a vibrant display, powerful performance, and productivity-focused tools like DeX and SPen. Its lightweight design and solid build are commendable, although ergonomics, the lack of Dolby Vision, and thermal management leave room for improvement. That said, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a strong contender in the premium tablet market, but its shortcomings might leave power users looking for more. For casual use and light productivity, it remains one of the best Android tablets available.