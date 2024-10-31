Missed Apple's exciting week of Mac announcements? Here is a quick recap

Apple has concluded its "exciting week of announcements" related to Mac, which kicked off on Monday, October 28. In a series of back-to-back announcements, Apple introduced the M4-powered 24-inch iMac, a more compact Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, and the MacBook Pro powered by the M4 family of chips. Additionally, the US-based technology giant rolled out the first set of Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 for iPhone, iPad, and Macs. Here is a quick recap of everything that Apple announced this week:

Apple Intelligence debuts on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple has introduced the initial set of its Apple Intelligence features in English (US), bringing system-wide writing tools, an updated Siri with enhanced natural language abilities, and improvements to the Photos app, among other features. The company announced that more intelligence features will arrive in December, with additional capabilities to be rolled out over the coming months. These updates will include advanced features like the Image Playground app for generating images, system-wide ChatGPT integration, and further enhanced writing tools.

iMac refresh brings M4 chip and double the RAM in the standard model

The 24-inch iMac has been refreshed by Apple, featuring the new M4 chip, double the RAM in the standard variant, and an option for a nano-textured display. The high-end M4 configuration now includes four USB-C ports, all supporting Thunderbolt 4, while the standard setup offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple has also upgraded accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse to support USB-C. Priced at Rs 134,900, the 24-inch iMac is now available for pre-order, with sales starting on November 8.

Apple squeezes M4 and M4 Pro chips into a compact Mac mini

Apple has launched its compact Mac mini, now equipped with the M4 chip. The new Mac mini, with a significantly smaller footprint than its predecessor, includes the M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. An upgraded model with the M4 Pro chip offers a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU. Priced from Rs 59,900, the M4 and M4 Pro Mac mini models are available for pre-order in India, with sales also set to start on November 8.

Apple MacBook Pro gets M4 series chips