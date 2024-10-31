Lava Agni 3 review: Midrange smartphone packed with unique premium features

Lava Agni 3 is not your typical candy bar smartphone. Instead, the Indian smartphone brand has introduced something unique. Building on the previous generation, Lava Agni 2, the third-generation model incorporates familiar features from smartphones across various segments. For instance, it adopts the concept of a secondary display located next to the primary camera module, inspired by foldable smartphones. It also includes a customisable Action Key similar to the iPhone’s Action Button, all while providing a clean user interface typically associated with premium smartphones.

As a package, the Lava Agni 3 stands out as a unique offering in the mid-range segment. However, has the company optimised these features well enough to deliver a truly unique experience? Let us find out:

Design

With a curved display design on the front, the Lava Agni 3 has a premium look. Its sleek metallic middle frame and frosted glass-like finish on the back enhance its aesthetic appeal, while the matte finish improves grip. Although the Lava Agni 3 has some heft, it is well-balanced and comfortable to use one-handed without causing fatigue.

The Lava Agni 3 does not lay flat on a surface but remains stable in this position, thanks to the elevated section at the back that houses the triple-camera system and a 1.74-inch secondary display. On the right side of the frame, there is a new Action Key button positioned above the power button. Lava has marked the power button with red paint for easy identification, but the Action Key’s placement feels more natural for the thumb, which can sometimes lead to confusion between the two buttons, particularly when in a hurry.

For protection, the Lava Agni 3 is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

Displays and Audio

Starting with the secondary display, it features a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen offering various widgets, including camera access, notifications, battery status, time, music player controls, and alarms.

While it performs well for quick photos and operates smoothly, task transitions aren’t always seamless, and some features need further optimisation. For instance, switching to the rear screen doesn’t automatically turn off the main display, potentially leading to accidental touches. However, if you use the secondary display first and then activate the primary display, the back screen switches off automatically. There’s also a customisable always-on display for the secondary screen, although the clock widget’s position and alignment shift frequently in this mode.

Despite these drawbacks, the secondary display is convenient for quickly checking notifications and calls from the back of the phone. Overall, while promising, it lacks certain features that could elevate the user experience.

Moving on to the main display, it boasts a 6.78-inch 3D curved screen with a 1.5K resolution, delivering vibrant, punchy colours. With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, scrolling and navigation are smooth, with no noticeable lag. Content consumption is enjoyable, with HDR support on YouTube, although streaming platforms like Netflix lack HDR. However, Netflix does support Widevine L1 on the Lava Agni 3. The main display is undoubtedly a highlight and feels capable of competing with smartphones in a higher price range.

However, the impressive display isn’t matched by an equally strong speaker system. Audio output is mostly flat, with minimal low-frequency presence, and clarity diminishes at peak volume levels, resulting in somewhat distorted sound.

Camera

The Lava Agni 3 features a triple-camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP primary sensor. It’s complemented by an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

In bright lighting, the camera produces fairly good shots, though it struggles with white balance. While images are detailed, they fall short compared to some competitors in the same price range. The ultra-wide camera maintains image quality, exhibiting minimal distortion along the borders, which is impressive. However, in low-light conditions, image detail decreases, resulting in average-quality images. The shutter speed also slows significantly in low light, sometimes extending beyond five seconds.

The addition of a telephoto lens is a welcome feature, producing decent 3x zoom images in daylight with minimal quality loss. However, low-light zoom shots are less detailed and can appear over-processed. The 16MP front-facing camera takes decent daytime selfies, capturing accurate colours and natural skin tones, though images lack some sharpness.

For video recording, the Lava Agni 3 supports 4K recording at 30fps and 1080p recording at up to 60fps, although the front camera lacks 4K and 60fps options. Additionally, there’s an EIS (electronic image stabilisation) mode to reduce jitters during video capture.

Performance and software

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, the Lava Agni 3 handles everyday tasks such as web browsing, YouTube streaming, and casual gaming with ease. It also delivers a smooth experience during more demanding tasks, like graphics-intensive gaming, though it tends to heat up under such conditions. Heavy multitasking may make the device slightly uncomfortable to hold at times.

On the software side, the Agni 3 offers a clean user interface with minimal bloatware and no intrusive notifications, providing a clutter-free experience that’s impressive for its price range. The smartphone comes with Android 14 out of the box, and Lava has promised up to three generations of OS updates along with four years of security updates.

Action Key

A standout feature of the Lava Agni 3 is the customisable Action Key. Users can personalise this button to open any app, including third-party ones, or to access utility features like Silent/Ring mode, screenshot, flashlight, and more. Up to three functions can be set simultaneously, as the Action Key can be configured for single-click, double-click, and long-press actions.

While this is highly convenient, the button's placement can sometimes make it challenging to distinguish from the power button.

Battery

The Lava Agni 3 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comfortably lasts through a full day of average use, with some power to spare. However, demanding tasks can cause the smartphone to heat up, impacting battery life.

When needed, you can use the 66W adapter that comes in the box to fully recharge the smartphone in 50 minutes from 6 per cent.

What is good

Great display with vibrant colours

Addition of a handy, customisable Action Key

Secondary display on the back for added utility

Clean software experience

Affordable (priced at Rs 20,999 onwards)

What can be improved