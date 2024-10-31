GoPro Hero 13 Black review: A game-changer for content creators, but

The GoPro Hero 13 Black brings incremental changes over the previous generation model, notably in the mounting system, battery performance, and connectivity. However, it marks a significant upgrade in the action camera landscape with its innovative swappable lenses, collectively referred to as HB-series lenses. There are two narratives to explore regarding the GoPro Hero 13 Black: the action camera in isolation and its use with accessories.

GoPro Hero 13 Black

Priced at Rs 44,990, the GoPro Hero 13 Black maintains the cost of its predecessors. Thus, the upgrades, even if not major, are effectively offered at no additional cost. These enhancements include a slight frontal redesign for better thermal management, a new battery type with increased capacity and improved endurance in challenging environments, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and support for a magnetic latch mounting system in addition to those available in the predecessor.

Since the GoPro Hero 13 Black retains the familiar design of the Hero 12 Black, it is fully compatible with mods and accessories from the earlier model, including the Media Mod. The Hero 13 Black features standard mounting fingers and 1/4-20 threads, ensuring compatibility with existing accessories. Additionally, it introduces a new magnetic mounting system, akin to designs used by DJI and Insta360, allowing for quicker and more convenient mounting.

The only accessory from the Hero 12 Black that is incompatible with the Hero 13 Black is the battery, as it has differently positioned connectors. Therefore, previous-generation batteries and the external charging dock designed for them will not work. On the positive side, the GoPro's new 1900mAh Enduro battery delivers extended capture time across modes and performs better in extreme weather conditions. Furthermore, it charges quickly.

At the core of the Hero 13 Black is the same GP2 chip and camera sensor as its predecessor, which some users may view as a drawback if they were hoping for upgraded internal hardware. While a larger sensor generally enhances image quality, GoPro prioritises video stabilisation and image processing, which are critical for action cameras. Consequently, the imaging performance is on par with, if not better than, its competitors. However, low-light performance remains a challenge for this camera.

In terms of new image capture modes, the Hero 13 Black introduces three slow-motion burst modes, allowing full-resolution videos at 5.3K with 120 frames per second. However, this feature is limited to five-second clips, a restriction that may impact users seeking extended slow-motion footage. Reducing the resolution can extend the recording duration, though.

Connectivity upgrades make the Hero 13 Black more user-friendly, particularly for those who frequently transfer high-resolution footage to their smartphones or other devices. The device supports Wi-Fi 6, enhancing media offloading speeds, and reintroduces GPS functionality, which was taken off in the Hero 12 Black. The GPS feature allows for data overlays, such as speed, onto videos.

Unfortunately, GoPro’s subscription service, which enables cloud-based auto-highlights, remains unavailable in India, limiting access to this feature for Indian users.

GoPro Hero 13 Black with HB-Series lenses

A standout feature of the Hero 13 Black is the introduction of HB-series accessories, which include new lenses that snap onto the front of the camera. These intelligent accessories allow the camera to automatically adjust its settings based on the lens being used. Among the new accessories is a macro lens that offers a close-up focus of four inches (11 cm). This lens is particularly effective for capturing detailed shots, although clearer focus markings would enhance its usability.

GoPro has also revamped the Max Lens Mod, now known as the Ultra Wide Lens Mod. While it retains a 177-degree field of view, it introduces new shooting modes, including a 1:1 shooting mode, which is especially useful for social media platforms like Instagram, allowing users to crop footage into different aspect ratios. The lens also supports two new modes, Ultra SuperView and Ultra HyperView, which modify how images are stretched, offering flexibility depending on the scene.

The new ND filter set – ND4, ND8, ND16, ND32 – is also noteworthy. The camera recognises the specific filter being used and can suggest whether a higher or lower density filter is necessary based on lighting conditions. This assists users in achieving the correct amount of motion blur, which is particularly beneficial for those who might struggle with aftermarket ND filters.

An anamorphic lens, designed to give footage a cinematic look with lens flares and stretched images, is also set to launch in 2025.

While the accessories enhance the GoPro Hero 13 Black, they come at a cost: the Ultra-Wide Lens Mod (Rs 9,990), Macro Lens Mod (Rs 12,990), and ND Filter Set (Rs 6,990). Although these prices are on the higher side, the HB-series lenses add versatility that no other action camera can currently offer.

Verdict

Despite the lack of substantial internal upgrades, the Hero 13 Black competes well in the action camera market. The reintroduction of GPS, Wi-Fi 6 support, improved thermal management, and enhanced battery performance make it a worthy upgrade. Furthermore, the HB-series lenses offer new perspectives and ease of use. For those willing to invest in additional lenses and accessories, it provides an exceptional toolkit for creating high-quality action footage across various conditions.