ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 review: Ticks all right boxes for a gaming laptop

Gaming laptops have been generally considered inferior to high-end gaming desktop machines, primarily due to the latter's superior customisation options, thermal management, and overall performance. However, ASUS is making strides to change this perception. Case in point is the ROG Strix Scar, a portable device with power on-par with gaming PCs.

Powered by an Intel Core i9 14900HX processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics (16GB), the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 set you back by Rs 329,990. The laptop does command a hefty price tag, typical of a high-end gaming PC, but with the price out of the way, let us find out whether the ROG Strix Scar can truly deliver a worthy gaming experience:

Design

Adorned with vibrant RGB lighting, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 is visually striking, especially during immersive gaming sessions in dimly lit environments. The laptop boasts customisable RGB backlighting on its keyboard, along with LED RGB ribbons adorning the rear vent, front edge, and top panel ROG logo, which pulsates with dynamic colour changes.

Asus Strix Scar 16 (Back)

On the underside, a dual-tone design features a prominent grey stripe housing two of the four air intakes, while numerous rubber grippers ensure stability, preventing any unwanted skidding or sliding.

Upon opening, the laptop reveals a large 16-inch display framed within slim plastic bezels. ASUS ingeniously incorporates a notch design for the front-facing camera, however the notch extends outwards to minimise interference with the screen real estate.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar (Front and Display)

The full-sized keyboard does not offer a traditional number pad, rather the touchpad has a touch button on the top right that activates a numeric keypad directly on the touchpad itself. While unconventional, this setup proves practical for assigning in-game controls and provides easier access during gameplays compared to a separate number pad.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar (Keyboard and Touchpad)

In addition to the touchpad innovation, dedicated keys facilitate seamless switching between performance modes, complemented by an exclusive “ASUS Armoury Crate” button for quick access to customisation options.

Constructed entirely from plastic, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar exudes a premium feel with its matte finish, augmented by a translucent plastic strip encompassing its edges, lending it a futuristic, skeletal aesthetic. Despite its hefty 2.65kg build, the laptop's construction feels justified by the hardware it houses.

Display and Audio

The laptop boasts a 16-inch mini-LED display, boasting a QHD+ resolution for visuals that bring games to life with stunning detail and vibrant colours, particularly when cranked up to the highest in-game graphics settings. The support for 240Hz ensures smooth, high-frame-rate gameplay, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Beyond gaming, the display's Dolby Vision HDR support ensures captivating visuals for content consumption. Even in well-lit indoor environments, the display remains sufficiently bright, eliminating the need for maximum brightness settings. Notably, despite lacking an anti-glare coating, the screen minimises reflections, catering to gamers who prefer playing with ambient lighting.

ASUS further enhanced the visual experience with its array of “Game Visual” modes, which are accessible through its Armoury Crate application. These modes, such as Racing, Scenery, FPS, Cinema, and Vivid, optimises visual settings for various game genres. For instance, FPS Game Visual mode improves visibility in darker in-game environments, making it easier to spot targets in first-person shooter (FPS) games.

In the audio department, ASUS implemented a quad-speaker system, featuring tweeters located beside both hinges and two downward-firing woofers positioned behind the front grippers. The audio output is clear, supporting Hi-Res sound for quality and Dolby Atmos for surround sound. The downward-firing woofers contribute to a rich, immersive audio experience, particularly evident during music playback. While the maximum volume suffices for music and movie playback, it may feel inadequate during intense gaming sessions, especially with demanding titles. However, this limitation can be overcome by connecting external audio devices, such as headphones or speakers, either via Bluetooth or through the audio/microphone combo jack.

Performance and Gaming

While evaluating this gaming laptop, I opted for an experiential approach rather than relying solely on benchmarks and data-driven performance metrics. Testing a variety of demanding games including Witcher 3, Forza Horizon 5, Diablo IV, and F1 2020 and F1 2023, I aimed to provide insights into the real-world gaming experience.

Equipped with high-end gaming hardware, including the combination of an Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU and 16GB Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar is not just a collection of components; ASUS has prioritised optimisation and efficient thermal management to ensure peak performance.

Through the Armoury Crate software, ASUS offers three GPU modes that essentially works like a Mux switch, effectively allowing users to switch between the integrated Intel GPU and the discrete Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. Opting for the Ultimate GPU Mode maximises gaming performance by shifting the load to the discrete GPU, albeit at the cost of increased power consumption. Conversely, the Eco Mode switches it to the integrated GPU, conserving battery life. For my testing, I predominantly used the Ultimate GPU Mode, ideal for gaming sessions.

Upon launching any game, the ROG Strix Scar's cooling system kicks into high gear, with fan speed varying based on the selected operating mode: Turbo mode for maximum performance, Silent mode to minimise fan noise, and Performance mode for a balanced output.

Starting with the Witcher 3 on the RT Ultra in-game preset, which features high graphics and Ray Tracing, the laptop consistently maintained frame rates above 100 fps in Turbo mode with the Ultimate GPU setting. GPU usage hovered around 60 per cent, and the laptop remained comfortably cool even during prolonged gaming sessions.

Similarly, Forza Horizon 5 performed admirably on Ultra in-game settings, achieving frame rates between 120 to 130 fps with GPU usage around 80 per cent. Even under the more demanding Extreme in-game settings, frame rates remained smooth, occasionally dipping to 110-120 fps with no noticeable lag or frame drops. Only F1 2023 on the highest graphic settings occasionally pushed the ROG Strix Scar below 100 fps, but overall, it handled even the most demanding games with ease.

Beyond gaming, the laptop effortlessly managed everyday tasks like web browsing and video streaming, further showcasing its versatility.

Witcher 3 on RT Ultra setting

Witcher 3 on RT Ultra setting

Forza Horizon 5 on Ultra setting

Forza Horizon 5 on Extreme setting

Other Features

While ASUS Armoury Crate serves as the central hub for gaming features and modes, it also provides additional functionalities such as keyboard lighting control, Aura Wallpapers, and more.

With Armoury Crate, users can easily customise the keyboard lighting using preset options like Comet, which creates a dynamic lighting effect across the keyboard. Moreover, users have the flexibility to adjust colours, brightness levels, and apply these effects to the RGB strips and the ROG logo on the front panel.

Beyond lighting customisation, the software offers microphone modes for streaming or video conferencing, allowing users to select the direction from which the microphone captures sound. Additionally, users can fine-tune AI noise cancelling levels for improved audio quality.

ASUS introduces Aura wallpapers, featuring a collection of static and dynamic wallpapers tailored for ASUS laptops across different series. Furthermore, users can create their own dynamic wallpapers with the Aura Wallpaper Creator that enables customisation of lighting zones, adding shapes, effects, texts, and more.

Furthermore, the laptop comes preloaded with Dolby Access software, allowing users to set up custom sound profiles and access pre-set audio modes optimised for gaming, movie-watching, and music listening. Dolby Access also enhances the visual experience for Dolby Vision content with modes like Bright mode for optimised viewing in bright environments and Dark mode for a cinematic experience in dimly lit settings.

Battery

Since it is a gaming laptop, the ROG Strix Scar prioritises performance over battery longevity. Sporting a 90Wh battery, it offers approximately two and a half hours of usage in silent operating mode for tasks like word processing or web browsing. However, when switched to performance mode for light gaming without a power connection, the battery life diminishes to around half an hour.

For power supply, ASUS includes a hefty 330W wall adapter, charging the laptop to full capacity in approximately 50 minutes. Yet, it is worth noting that this adapter necessitates a larger-sized wall socket commonly reserved for heavy-duty electronics like air conditioners or refrigerators. Although the laptop supports 100W PD via the USB Type-C port on the left side, charging while in use is minimal.

Another point of consideration is the placement of the charging port beside the USB ports on the left side, rather than at the rear edge. This positioning exposes the charging cable to direct hot air from the adjacent air vent, potentially leading to overheating issues over time. Such a setup might pose long-term concerns regarding durability.

Verdict

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar presents a compelling option for gamers seeking powerful performance without the hassle of building a gaming PC. Offering comparable performance to top-end gaming rigs while effectively managing thermals, this laptop serves as a portable gaming solution for enthusiasts. However, its premium features come at a hefty price tag.

Weighing in at 2.65 kg, the laptop's bulkiness presents a challenge when seeking a suitable backpack for transportation. It is important to note that the ROG Strix Scar is not designed for on-the-go gaming but rather as a high-end gaming device that can be easily transported and plugged in for immersive gaming experiences anywhere.

In the gaming devices segment, only a few laptops can rival a fully-fledged gaming PC in terms of performance and efficiency. The ASUS Strix Scar is one among them.