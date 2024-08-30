ASUS Vivobook S15 (Qualcomm) review: Not a regular laptop, in a good way

The ASUS Vivobook S15 is among the first-generation consumer laptops based on the revamped Windows on ARM experience, powered by the Qualcomm X Elite. This model offers more than its non-Qualcomm counterparts, distinguishing itself as a unique Windows laptop. Key features include extended battery life, swift performance, and a range of exclusive artificial intelligence tools to enhance everyday use. However, the Qualcomm-powered ASUS Vivobook S15 may not be suitable for everyone.

The ASUS Vivobook S15 stands out with its eye-catching all-aluminium chassis, featuring a minimal yet shiny 'ASUS Vivobook' branding. Although the branding is subtle and may go unnoticed, it reflects light at certain angles, adding a distinctive touch to the otherwise plain top surface. The laptop feels premium in both touch and appearance, with a sleek design and a thickness of just 14.7mm. This slim profile, combined with its lightweight construction, makes it a portable 15-inch laptops available.

The Vivobook S15 offers a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated number pad and a spacious trackpad. However, the number pad is somewhat cramped, with narrower keys placed close to the main keyboard, potentially affecting comfort during extended use. Despite the premium aluminium body, the display is framed by a textured black plastic bezel, slightly detracting from its overall luxurious feel.

The laptop is stable and secure, with a non-slip bottom ensuring it stays firmly in place. The dual hinge mechanism is compact, allowing the top half to lay completely flat while maintaining firm support at any angle.

Display and Audio

The ASUS Vivobook S15 sports a 15-inch 3K OLED display. The OLED panel delivers deeper blacks and more vibrant colours with impressive contrast. Though a glossy panel, the display delivers good legibility in bright outdoor conditions. Glare is minimal at almost any viewing angle, and the 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth, fluid scrolling.

However, at this premium price point, the absence of a touchscreen is noticeable. Additionally, the display lacks support for HDR content on platforms like YouTube or streaming services, which could be a drawback for some users.

ASUS has included intriguing customisation features through its MyASUS app. One notable feature is Target mode, which keeps the active window brightly lit while dimming the rest of the screen to conserve battery. This is useful for working on a single app or window, though less effective in split-screen scenarios. To address this, ASUS includes an Adaptive Edge Brightness setting, which subtly dims the edges of the display while keeping the working area well lit.

The laptop features a bottom-firing dual-speaker system co-engineered with Harman Kardon. The sound output is clear and punchy but falls short in terms of loudness. ASUS addresses this with a Volume Booster option in the MyASUS app, which raises the volume without significant distortion. For an optimal audio experience, especially when watching content or gaming, external speakers or headphones are recommended. The laptop also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound and includes a dedicated headphone jack.

AI Tools

The introduction of the Copilot+ PC platform highlighted several exclusive AI-powered tools, some of which are already available on the ASUS Vivobook S15. Notable features include Live Captions and Cocreator.

Live Captions provides real-time audio transcription for media content and video calls. This feature works well with YouTube videos in Hindi and English and is compatible with third-party video call apps like Google Meet. While English captions are generally accurate, the feature occasionally struggles with Hindi. Live Captions can also transcribe audio input via the built-in microphone, though this functionality is less reliable.

Cocreator in Paint, rebranded as Restyle in the Photos app, is more than a general AI image generator. It utilises multiple inputs to create images, combining sketches with text prompts to generate outputs that can be refined. Restyle in the Photos app allows users to type prompts describing desired changes to existing images, generating outputs particularly effective for images with faces but less so for landscapes.

ASUS has also introduced its own AI tool, StoryCube, which organises media files into searchable sections and can generate highlight videos from existing images, though the output is relatively basic.

Windows Optimisation

Microsoft’s push with the new Copilot+ PC platform is evident in the Windows on ARM experience. Common applications like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and popular web browsers such as Chrome and Firefox are well-optimised. Media editing tools like Photoshop and Lightroom, along with content streaming platforms such as VLC and Netflix, are also supported. For non-native applications, Microsoft emulates x86 versions, though results can be mixed.

Testing the Arduino Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and Assetto Corsa video game revealed that while the laptop handled most tasks smoothly, there were occasional issues with app emulation and game performance.

Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the ASUS Vivobook S15 excels in handling general workloads with ease. It operates quietly even under extended multitasking, with Fan Speed Profiles including Full Speed and Performance modes. The laptop’s seamless experience is enhanced by the convenience of closing the display to pause work and reopening it to resume.

For gaming, the Vivobook S15 can run AAA titles originally designed for Windows on x86, with variable experiences depending on the game. Testing Witcher 3 showed smooth performance with occasional glitches and longer loading times. The laptop did not overheat even after running demanding games for nearly an hour.

Battery

The 70Wh battery of the Vivobook S15 is a standout feature, offering impressive endurance. After charging to 85 per cent in the morning, it powered through an eight-hour workday with 37 per cent charge remaining. Standby time is equally impressive, with minimal battery depletion during downtime. Battery life may vary based on specific usage and settings.

Verdict

The ASUS Vivobook S15 and the Copilot+ PC platform present a promising vision for the future. While excelling in battery life, thermal efficiency, and AI processing capabilities, optimisation for some key apps and software is still needed. Priced at Rs 1,24,990, the ASUS Vivobook S15 is a promising Windows laptop for users who rely on applications with native versions on the Windows on ARM platform.