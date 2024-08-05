Business Standard
ASUS launches ROG Ally X handheld gaming console in India: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 89,990 onwards, the ASUS ROG Ally X is available for purchase through both online and offline channels, including e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

After a global unveiling in June, ASUS launched the ROG Ally X handheld gaming console in India on August 5. The new model from Taiwanese electronics maker boasts double the battery capacity and a faster 24GB LPDDR5x RAM over the first-generation model. Based on Microsoft Windows 11, the ROG Ally X is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor that comes with the first generation model too.

ASUS ROG Ally X: Price and availability
Priced at Rs 89,990 onwards, the ASUS ROG Ally X will be available in India from today onwards on ASUS Eshop, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, and offline at ASUS ROG stores.

ASUS ROG Ally X: What is new

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, the ROG Ally X is offered with up to 1TB SSD storage. Additionally, the handheld gaming console features a redesigned motherboard with easy access to M.2 2280 SSD form factor slot, allowing users to upgrade the storage up to 4TB. Along with the storage upgrade, the ASUS ROG Ally X gets up to 24GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM.

Among one of the biggest improvements has been on the battery front. The ROG Ally X comes with an 80Wh battery, doubling the 40Wh battery on the first-generation model. This change also results in the handheld console weighing 70 grams higher than the ROG ALLY at 678g. ASUS has also improved the connectivity option on the console by replacing the XG Mobile port on the predecessor with two USB Type-C ports, among which one is a Thunderbolt port.

Other notable changes include a new design with an extra air vent for keeping the thermals in check, a new black colourway and improved joysticks for precise control.

ASUS ROG Ally X: Specifications
  • Display: 7-inch FHD touchscreen display, 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, 100 per cent sRGB, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme
  • GPU: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Memory: 24GB (12GB x 2) LPDDR5X on board (7500 MHz dual channel)
  • Storage: 1 TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Battery: 80Wh
  • Charging: 65W (USB-C)
  • Ports: 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Micro SD Card reader, 1 x USB-C (supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4), 1 x USB4 (Thunderbolt 4 compliance, DisplayPort 1.4)
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Weight: 678g

Topics : Asus Gaming gaming consoles

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

