Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vivobook S15: ASUS debuts India's first Copilot Plus AI laptop at Rs 124990

ASUS Vivobook S 15, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, is available in India on ASUS e-shop and exclusive stores, ASUS Pegasus stores, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets

ASUS Vivobook S15

ASUS Vivobook S15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS on July 9 debuted its inaugural laptop based on Microsoft Copilot+ platform, the Vivobook S 15. The laptop is based on Windows 11 on ARM platform that Microsoft recently refreshed by introducing a range of artificial intelligence features that are collectively called Copilot+. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, which has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for handling artificial intelligence workloads, the laptop is capable of running AI features that are exclusive to the Copilot+ platform.

ASUS Vivobook S 15: Price and availability
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Vivobook S 15 OLED, priced at Rs 1,24,990, is now available for purchase on ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Pegasus Stores, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.

ASUS Vivobook S 15: Details

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 sports a 15.6-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. AsSUS said the display is Pantone validated for colour accuracy and boasts 600nits peak brightness. Moreover, the display is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor, the laptop comes with an integrated Graphic processing unit (GPU) and Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU that is capable of performing 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for AI performance. The laptop is offered in 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage configuration.

In terms of design, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 boasts a sleek construction design measuring 1.47 cm thick and is lightweight at 1.42 Kg. The laptop has also received MIL-STD 810H certification for military grade durability.

More From This Section

HONOR 200 smartphone

Honor 200 series with AI-enhanced MagicOS 8.0 launching in India on July 18

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2

Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 in India, Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 tag along

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung to launch Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 17: What to expect

Vivo T3 Lite 5G

Vivo T3 Lite budget 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers


ASUS Vivobook S 15: Specifications
  • Display: 15.6-inch OLED, 3K (2880 x 1620) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
  • GPU: Qualcomm Adreno GPU
  • NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon NPU
  • RAM: 16GB 8448MHz LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Camera: FHD IR camera with privacy shutter
  • Audio: Harman Kardon-certified, Dolby Atmos support
  • Ports: 2 x USB4 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), 1 x MicroSD card reader, 1 x Audio jack
  • Battery: 70Wh
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 2x2, Bluetooth 5.4

Also Read

Tech Wrap Jul 2

Tech wrap Jul 2: Apple iOS 18, Meta's new AI label, ASUS Vivobook S15, more

ASUS Vivobook S15

ASUS Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC available for pre-booking in India: Details

Tech wrap Jun 20

Tech wrap Jun 20: Realme GT 6 pre-orders, Motorola Razr series launch, more

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) gaming laptop launched in India: Check details

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 and ProArt PX13

ASUS unveils AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors-powered ROG, ProArt series laptops

Topics : Asus Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology gadgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon