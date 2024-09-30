Beats by Dre, a US-based audio accessory brand owned by Apple, has recently introduced its products in India, including the entry-level wireless Beats Solo Buds. Priced at Rs 6,990, these earbuds come in a small, lightweight case that delivers an impressive first impression. However, as the usage progresses, the initial allure tends to diminish. While not entirely lacking in appeal, the Beats Solo Buds features a design and feature set that feel a bit dated, especially when compared to competitors in the same price range.

Design Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Beats Solo Buds are housed in a compact and lightweight matte-textured case. The subtle, minimal design is elevated by the presence of the iconic Beats logo on the top of the case. The matte finish not only looks elegant but also helps to prevent fingerprint smudges, which is a practical advantage for daily usage.

The rear of the case has a USB-C port for charging, but it lacks some of the conveniences that users might expect, such as a charging light or battery indicator, either for the case or the earbuds themselves.

Like the case, the earbuds are small, lightweight, and feature the Beats logo on the outward-facing section. They are magnetically attached to the case, making them easy to pull out and place back in their respective slots for charging. The magnetic closure is firm enough to keep the earbuds secure but still allows for a smooth and easy removal experience.

The earbuds boast an ergonomic design with a pinched top section for ease of handling. These in-ear type earbuds come with soft silicone tips, and Beats provides four different sizes to ensure a snug and secure fit in the ear canal. The snug fit also aids in passive noise isolation, though this does not compensate for the absence of active noise cancellation.

Features

More From This Section

The Beats Solo Buds has a USB-C port, which allows them to be charged via smartphones that support reverse wired charging – for instance, the iPhone 15 series and onwards. This feature is particularly handy for those on the move, as it eliminates the need to carry an additional charger if your smartphone supports reverse charging.

The Beats Solo Buds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Additionally, they support Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device services, allowing users to locate their earbuds remotely.

Pairing with an iPhone is seamless, mirroring the effortless experience found with Apple’s AirPods. On Android, the fast pair option kicks in as soon as the case is opened, and the earbuds quickly link to the phone via Bluetooth, syncing with the user’s Google account. However, switching between devices is cumbersome as the earbuds lack multi-point connectivity and a dedicated pairing button. This limitation can be a drawback for users who frequently switch between multiple devices.

Control-wise, the Beats Solo Buds rely on physical buttons rather than touch or gesture controls. Each earbud features a button that supports single press, double press, and press-and-hold actions. The press-and-hold function can be customised to control volume or activate Siri on iPhone and Google Assistant on Android devices. While this button-based control scheme is functional, it feels outdated compared to the intuitive touch controls offered by competitors. The physical buttons can be more reliable in certain scenarios, such as during workouts, but they lack the convenience and modern appeal of touch controls.

Performance

In terms of audio performance, the Beats Solo Buds deliver mixed results. The sound quality is best at around 80 per cent volume, where the earbuds provide modest bass. However, the mids and highs are inconsistent, and the sound signature changes noticeably at different volume levels. This lack of balance in the audio profile may be disappointing for audiophiles or users expecting a premium sound experience from the Beats brand.

The in-ear design provides decent passive noise isolation, but the lack of a transparency mode to stay aware of surroundings is a notable omission. This could be problematic for users who rely on transparency mode for safety during outdoor activities like jogging or cycling.

The built-in microphones perform adequately in quiet environments but struggle in noisy surroundings, affecting call quality.

Battery life is a positive aspect of the Solo Buds, offering six to seven hours on mixed usage. This is on par with some earbuds that feature active noise cancellation, making the battery life respectable for the price point. Moreover, the earbuds support fast charging via USB-C, which is a useful feature, although the omission of a charging cable and adaptor in the package may be inconvenient for some.

Verdict

The Beats Solo Buds, while offering compatibility with both iOS and Android, ultimately reveal their entry-level nature during regular usage. They bring an old-school vibe in their design and control scheme, but this also highlights the limitations in terms of modern features. For the same price, there are alternatives offering more features, such as active noise cancellation, better sound quality, and multi-point connectivity, making them strong contenders.

That said, the Beats Solo Buds offer a solid build and good battery life but fall short on performance and modern functionality. They are ideal for users seeking a no-frills, reliable pair of earbuds that work across ecosystems, but for those wanting more advanced features, there are better options available at this price point.