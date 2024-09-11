Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: A balanced blend of features and value

Xiaomi’s latest tablet under its Redmi sub-brand, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, promises exceptional value for money. Despite being a mid-range Android device, the Pad Pro offers flagship-level features such as Dolby Vision HDR support on a 2.5K resolution display, a premium metallic build with a sleek profile, and 5G connectivity. However, has Xiaomi compromised too much to keep the pricing competitive? Let’s find out:

The Redmi Pad Pro features an all-metal body with a two-tone design, flat frame, and sleek profile. It feels sturdy and premium in hand, with a matte texture enhancing the grip. On the back, the tablet houses two large circular modules for the camera sensor and flash. Despite the noticeable camera bump, the tablet remains relatively stable when placed on a flat surface.

At the front, the display is encased in a metal frame, though a thin plastic border slightly detracts from the overall premium feel. While the fit and finish are generally impressive, the placement of the 3.5mm audio jack appears somewhat misaligned. The circular jack is positioned at the bottom, with a portion chipping off the edge of the device.

Overall, the Redmi Pad Pro feels lightweight and well-balanced. Holding the tablet in one hand for extended periods is comfortable, and the back panel resists fingerprints and smudges, maintaining a clean look.

Display and Audio

The Redmi Pad Pro features a 12.1-inch LCD panel with evenly sized bezels. Its 2.5K resolution display delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colours. By default, the display has a slightly warmer tone, but this can be adjusted in the Color Schemes section under Display Settings. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

While there aren’t many additional display enhancement features, Xiaomi has included Dolby Vision HDR support for compatible content on streaming platforms like Netflix. However, YouTube lacks HDR viewing options. The display offers adequate brightness indoors but falls short when used outdoors.

In the audio department, the Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a quad-speaker system, with two speakers on each side for a stereo effect. Complemented by Dolby Atmos surround sound, this setup provides an immersive audio experience. The built-in speakers deliver clear, crisp sound for streaming content and perform well for music playback, offering a hint of bass. They can also reach high volume levels without noticeable distortion.

Performance and Utility

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, the Redmi Pad Pro handles everyday tasks with ease. It performs smoothly when multitasking or during casual gaming. During testing, three apps in a multi-view setup were handled without stuttering or overheating. While the tablet manages casual games well, heavy titles like Call of Duty: Mobile or Genshin Impact at the highest graphics settings do not offer the smoothest experience.

The Redmi Pad Pro runs Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS. The user interface is clean and free from bloatware or unnecessary third-party apps, aside from useful ones like WPS Office and Netflix. There are no intrusive notifications or hidden ads within the native apps. However, in terms of utility, you can only open two apps in split-screen mode, with a third app limited to a floating window.

Accessories

Xiaomi offers two accessories specifically for the Redmi Pad Pro: the Redmi Smart Pen and the Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard. While neither supports auto-pairing or magnetic charging, once connected via Bluetooth, the connection remains stable and seamless.

The Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard features a full-sized layout with well-spaced keys. The keys offer sufficient travel and feedback, ensuring a comfortable typing experience. However, the absence of a trackpad and the need to charge the keyboard separately via USB-C detracts from its overall utility.

The Redmi Smart Pen is enjoyable to use. During testing, I did not notice any significant lag while sketching or taking notes. It offers enough battery life to last about a week with moderate use, but you’ll need to remember to turn it off when not in use. Like the keyboard, the Smart Pen also requires charging via USB-C.

Battery

The Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging. For everyday tasks such as watching YouTube videos, taking notes, reading articles, and scrolling through social media, the Pad Pro easily lasts more than two days. Even with gaming and binge-watching, the battery comfortably holds up for a full day before needing a recharge. When it does, the 33W charger takes approximately one hour and 50 minutes to fully charge from five per cent.

Verdict

Starting at Rs 21,999, the Redmi Pad Pro offers a practical everyday tablet experience with a vibrant display, impressive speakers, long battery life, and sufficient performance for regular tasks. The inclusion of 5G SIM support is a valuable addition. However, if you're looking for a high-performance tablet or a portable workstation, there are other alternatives in the market better suited for those needs.