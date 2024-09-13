Pixel 9 review: With AI at core, this Google phone punches above its weight

With the Pixel 9 series, Google has introduced substantial upgrades across the board. The new models feature brighter displays, improved cameras, exclusive artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities, enhanced performance, and a larger battery—all within a chassis that feels both unique and familiar.

Moreover, Google Gemini is deeply integrated into the Pixel 9’s user interface and operating system, positioning it as one of the first smartphones to transition into a true AI-powered device. But is it ready to deliver this experience to the average user? Let’s find out. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Design

The Google Pixel 9’s design feels fresh. With more squared-off edges and a flat frame, it closely resembles other compact flagships from the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series. The signature rear camera visor is gone, replaced by a pill-shaped, floatiisland style camera module. Despite these changes, the Pixel 9 retains its recognisable identity as a Pixel device.

I particularly appreciate the look and feel of the Pixel 9, especially in the Wintergreen colour. The phone feels premium to hold and is compact enough for comfortable one-handed use. However, at 198g, it leans toward the heavier side. The metal frame’s matte finish effectively hides fingerprints and smudges, though the glossy glass back panel does the opposite. Similar to the Pixel 8, the prominent rear camera bump causes the Pixel 9 to lift slightly when placed on a flat surface, but it remains stable and easy to use. The front features an edge-to-edge display with slim bezels and a punch-hole front camera cutout.

For durability, Google has equipped the Pixel 9 with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the screen and the back. The panel glass sits flush within the satin-finished metal chassis, instilling confidence to go without a case. The phone also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

More From This Section

Overall, the Pixel 9 offers a premium in-hand feel and a distinctive design, even though it evokes a sense of familiarity.

Display and Audio

The display is a highlight of the Pixel 9. At 6.3-inch, it is slightly larger than the Pixel 8 but remains comfortably accessible for one-handed use. Google has enhanced both the resolution and peak brightness of the OLED panel, and the improvements are immediately noticeable. The Pixel 9’s display delivers vibrant colours and smooth visuals thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

Whether viewing images on social media or streaming content, the Pixel 9’s display offers clear visuals. It supports HDR10 for streaming services like Netflix and select YouTube videos. The addition of Dolby Vision HDR would have further elevated an already excellent display experience.

The Pixel 9’s legibility in direct sunlight is impressive, with a peak brightness of 2700 nits. With 1800 nits of HDR brightness, watching high dynamic range content remains hassle-free, even outdoors. The display remains vibrant and bright from various angles, though slight glare is noticeable in certain conditions.

On the audio side, the Pixel 9’s built-in stereo speakers are flat and lack depth, particularly in terms of bass. While the audio output is clear, the volume is best suited for indoor use. For enhanced sound quality with paired devices, the Pixel 9 supports Spatial audio for select media and Advanced Audio Codec (AAC) for high-definition audio on compatible headphones. However, it does not feature Dolby Atmos surround sound support.

Camera

On paper, the Pixel 9 features the same primary and ultra-wide camera sensors as its Pro counterparts, with identical apertures and fields of view. However, Google may have applied different software optimisation techniques. The output from both the 50MP primary lens and 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera results in 12.5MP images. Photos from both cameras are impressive, with true-to-life colours, appropriate contrast, and sharp details. The primary camera slightly outperforms the ultra-wide in terms of detail. While the Pixel 9 maintains high image quality across various lighting conditions, low-light photography lacks vibrancy.

Portrait shots are somewhat underwhelming. The Pixel 9 occasionally struggles with accurate edge detection, especially in artificial lighting. Additionally, the phone only allows portrait shots at 1.5x or 2x zoom. For selfies, the Pixel 9 retains the 10.5MP front camera from the Pixel 8, now with Auto Focus functionality. It takes impressive pictures in well-lit conditions but struggles in low light, with images lacking detail.

The Pixel 9 supports Ultra HDR photography and offers the option to save images in RAW format alongside JPEG. This feature is crucial for photographers who wish to preserve details for more control while editing. Additionally, the “Social Media Depth” feature allows supported social media apps to access depth-related image data for improved image sharing quality.

For videography, the Pixel 9 supports FHD and 4K resolution recording at up to 60 frames per second. It also offers 10-bit HDR recording, though this is limited to 24fps and 30fps. Google provides three stabilisation modes: Standard, Locked, and Active. While Standard and Locked modes work at any resolution and frame rate, Active stabilisation is restricted to FHD recording at 30fps. Additional features include a Speech Enhancement tool, which improves voice clarity in noisy environments.

Performance and Battery

The Pixel 9 shows significant improvement in both performance and thermal management compared to its predecessor. Powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9 performs well in everyday use. The smartphone handles tasks smoothly, including AI processing workloads, and shows no signs of stuttering during regular use.

To test its capabilities further, I ran graphic-intensive games such as Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) and FC Mobile. BGMI can be played on Extreme graphic settings, with the Pixel 9 delivering the best experience on HDR graphics and an Ultra frame rate option. The phone maintained a consistent 45-50 fps without significant frame drops or overheating. FC Mobile also ran smoothly on Ultra graphics settings. However, when connected to an external gaming controller, the Pixel 9 warmed up quickly.

With a larger battery and better thermal management than its predecessor, the Pixel 9 offers much-needed improvement in battery life. Using it as a daily driver, I was able to get a full day of use by charging it to 85 per cent in the morning. When recharging with a 33W charger, I reached the 70 per cent mark in about 40 minutes from 5 per cent.

Software and AI

The Google Pixel 9 fully embraces its role as an AI phone. Many AI features are seamlessly integrated into daily usage. This is a major strength of the Pixel 9, with tools like the new Screenshots app and the "Add Me" camera feature enhancing the user experience effortlessly.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale in India with introductory offers

Of the new AI tools, I frequently used the dedicated Screenshots app and the AI-generated weather summary in the revamped Pixel Weather app. Other features, such as the "Add Me" camera tool, "Reimagine" in Google Photos, and the Pixel Studio image generator app, were useful but used less often. Existing AI features have also seen notable improvements, such as the AI wallpaper generator, which now offers more styles and higher-quality results.

Here are some key new AI features on the Pixel 9:

Screenshots App: Automatically saves screenshots, organising them into a searchable grid. You can add notes for context, and the app uses AI to understand the image’s content, making search easier. It generates AI-based summaries and links back to the webpage where the screenshot was taken. However, you cannot launch an app directly from a screenshot.

Pixel Studio App: Allows you to create images from text prompts in various styles using the Gemini image generator. The feature uses cloud processing and typically delivers appropriate results after a few iterations.

Pixel Weather App: Offers a customisable, tile-based format for displaying weather data, alongside AI-generated summaries for the day’s expected conditions. These summaries are concise but don’t always account for your prioritised metrics.

Add Me: This camera tool includes the photographer in group shots. After taking a regular group photo, it superimposes a second image with the photographer in the frame. While the results are often good enough for social media, it sometimes struggles with shadows and reflections.

360-degree Panorama: Allows you to capture 360-degree panorama shots with a helpful interface guiding your camera positioning.

Reimagine: Part of the Magic Editor in Google Photos, this tool uses generative AI to modify selected sections of an image or change the background based on text input. It works best with large, uniform sections but may occasionally miss the mark on matching descriptions.

Gemini Live: Available through the Gemini Assistant app, Gemini Live offers interactive, life-like conversations. This feature is available with the Gemini Advanced subscription included with the smartphone for a month. It allows you to interrupt conversations mid-way, with the assistant pausing to listen. However, its current functionality is limited, as it doesn’t support basic tasks like setting timers or alarms that Gemini Assistant can do.

Ask About This Screen: The Gemini Assistant can answer questions about what’s on your screen by processing it as an image. Unfortunately, this limits its use since it doesn’t work with scrollable content on a full page.

In addition to these AI tools, the Pixel 9 comes with Android 14 out-of-the-box, and will be among the first to receive Android 15 when it rolls out in October.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 79,999 onwards, the Google Pixel 9 delivers significant improvements across the board. It features one of the most impressive displays on a smartphone, offers longer battery life, better performance, and a solid imaging system. Additionally, it boasts one of the most seamlessly integrated AI experiences in the industry. However, the device lacks certain features found in the Pro variant, such as the telephoto lens and higher-quality zoom capabilities.

The Pixel 9 is a strong contender in the flagship segment, especially for users who value the latest AI technology. While it may not match the Pixel 9 Pro in every aspect, it stands out as a well-rounded, high-performing device.