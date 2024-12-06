Beats Studio Pro (Kim Edition) review: Tech-rich lifestyle headphones

Beats by Dre, the Apple -owned audio brand, recently debuted in India. Soon after, the company has introduced the Beats x Kim special edition of its Studio Pro headphones, in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. While these headphones are essentially the same as the regular variant, they feature additional design elements and colour options.

Moving from the Beats Solo 4, the Studio Pro feels much larger, bulkier, but offers more features. However, does the difference justify the hefty price tag of Rs 37,900? Let’s find out.

Design and Fit

The Beats x Kim special edition Studio Pro headphones introduce new colour options, including the “Moon” variant (the review unit) in an ash pink shade. Primarily made of plastic with a matte finish, the build quality feels premium. The headphones feature the Beats logo on the ear cups and foldable hinge, both crafted from metal with a brushed copper finish.

Accompanying the headphones is a colour-coordinated carrying pouch with dedicated sections for the braided USB-C and AUX cables included in the box.

These over-ear headphones are large but don’t feel cumbersome when worn. The plush ear cups, with a leather-like finish, enhance comfort, though the headband is comparatively less cushioned. The foldable hinge allows for portability and provides adjustable length to suit various head sizes. The headphones remain stable during vigorous head movements while exerting minimal side pressure, making them suitable for extended use.

More From This Section

In terms of functionality, the Beats Studio Pro is equipped with several buttons. A small “system” button on the right side handles power, pairing, and Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) control, while the left ear cup houses the volume and track control ring buttons. Although easy to locate while wearing, the buttons, particularly the central play/pause button on the left side, feel slightly flimsy and overly clicky.

Connectivity

The Beats Studio Pro headphones offer multiple connectivity options. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3, they support the basic SBC (Sub-band Coding) and AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) audio codecs. While advanced lossless codec support is absent, the headphones allow wired connectivity through AUX or USB-C cables. The USB-C connection supports streaming lossless audio from compatible platforms, such as Apple Music, noticeably enhancing the quality of select music tracks.

The headphones integrate seamlessly with both Android and iOS devices. On Android, the Beats app is required to access controls, whereas, on iPhones, controls are available directly within the settings app, similar to AirPods. However, when connected via USB-C, smartphone controls for the headphones become inaccessible on both Android and iOS. Despite this limitation, ANC modes can still be toggled using the system button on the headphones.

The Beats Studio Pro also supports multipoint connectivity, allowing simultaneous pairing with two Android devices. However, pairing between an iPhone and an Android phone is not supported. During testing, a discrepancy in battery percentage readings was observed between the connected smartphones, a minor glitch that may be resolved in a future firmware update.

Features

The Beats Studio Pro supports spatial audio on both Android and iPhone. While Android devices offer standard spatial audio, pairing with an iPhone unlocks dynamic head tracking. This feature enables the “Spatialize Stereo” function, which creates the sensation of audio coming from fixed positions, even as you move or turn your head—a feature previously limited to select AirPods models.

Although dynamic head tracking enhances the spatial audio experience, the Beats Studio Pro lacks several features commonly found in premium headphones. These include auto-play and pause, conversation detection, and broader smartphone control options. Customisation of button functions is limited, and there is no built-in equaliser.

However, when connected via USB-C, the headphones offer three distinct audio profiles: “Beats Signature” optimised for music playback, “Entertainment” for enhanced dialogue in movies and videos, and “Conversation” for improved voice clarity during calls.

Audio and Calling

The Beats Studio Pro delivers a significantly improved audio experience compared to the Beats Solo 4, offering much clearer and more balanced sound without an exaggerated bass effect. During testing with various genres, including Hindi music, rock, grunge, metal, and modern pop, the headphones maintained consistent audio quality. However, the lack of an equaliser or genre-specific sound profiles limits the ability to customise the audio to personal preferences.

The calling performance is impressive for on-ear headphones. The built-in microphones work well in quieter environments and effectively isolate the user’s voice in crowded settings. While the voice can sound slightly animated in extremely noisy conditions, it remains clear and understandable.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

Active Noise Cancelling is one of the key features that set the premium Studio Pro apart from the Solo 4 headphones. However, its performance is underwhelming. In mildly crowded environments, the headphones effectively suppress most ambient noise. However, in busier settings or while commuting, it can be difficult to discern if ANC is even enabled.

The headphones also feature a Transparency mode, which allows ambient sound to pass through for an open-ear listening experience. This mode feels natural and performs well, particularly given the headphones' design, which inherently limits environmental sound.

Battery

Battery life is undoubtedly a standout feature of the Studio Pro. During testing, the headphones lasted a week on a single charge with moderate usage, including music playback during commutes and watching YouTube videos, mostly with ANC enabled. With ANC turned off, the Beats Studio Pro can last even longer.

While charging isn’t particularly fast, the headphones support USB-C connectivity, allowing you to listen to music while charging.

Verdict

The Beats Studio Pro headphones stand out with their long-lasting battery life, balanced audio output, and versatile connectivity options. Features like seamless control integration on an iPhone, Spatialize Stereo and spatial audio options, and dynamic head tracking position them as a compelling alternative to AirPods Max.

However, their underwhelming ANC performance and the absence of features like auto-play/pause and conversation detection, especially at this price point, might be a drawback for some users. Even so, the Beats Studio Pro remains a strong choice for those seeking premium-feeling headphones that deliver on the essentials without frills.