Sony LinkBuds Open review: Unique and feature-packed, but not for everyone

The Sony LinkBuds Open is the latest addition to the open-ear earbuds segment. Featuring a distinctive design and a host of features, these earbuds cater to users who value situational awareness while listening to music. But do they justify their premium price? Let us find out:

Design and fit

The Sony LinkBuds Open stands out with its donut-shaped speaker unit, designed to flank the ear canal and not to cover it entirely. The novel design with a hole in the centre allows ambient noise to pass through, enhancing situational awareness. Despite relying on a small, flexible rubber ear fin for stability, the earbuds remain secure even during vigorous movements. This soft fin design ensures comfort by minimising ear pressure.

However, the earbuds come in a single size with no adjustable components, which may limit comfort for users with smaller ears. The plastic donut-shaped section might feel intrusive to some.

The earbuds are constructed entirely from plastic but feature a soft silicone layer covering the ear fin and part of the lobe. Despite the plastic build, they have a soft-touch finish that feels premium.

The charging case, in contrast, feels less refined. Its two-tone design includes a glossy marbled top and a matte white bottom, which, while lightweight and pocket-friendly, feels flimsy. Even the pairing button near the USB-C port has a wobbly finish.

Connectivity and pairing

The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.3 and are compatible with AAC and SBC codecs for Android and iPhones. They also offer LC3 codec support when Bluetooth LE Audio is enabled through the Sony Sound Connect app.

Pairing is straightforward across devices, and the companion app provides access to advanced features, including Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for enhanced audio quality. Multipoint connectivity enables switching between two paired devices.

Audio and calling

With their open-ear design, the LinkBuds Open allows environmental sounds to pass through, making them unsuitable for noise cancellation. For users accustomed to in-ear earphones, the sound profile feels different.

The earbuds produce a largely flat sound profile, with slight vibrations in the concha simulating bass, especially at higher volumes. In quiet environments, the audio quality is immersive, but the performance deteriorates in noisy settings like commutes or crowded spaces.

Call quality also suffers outdoors, as the earbuds struggle with loudness and clear voice input amidst ambient noise. In quieter settings, voice reception is satisfactory.

Features

The Sony Sound Connect app, available for Android and iOS, provides a range of features, including:

A comprehensive equaliser with presets and customisable profiles

Spatial Sound and 360 Reality Audio (limited to select apps and tracks)

Background Music Effect, which adjusts the spatial spread to mimic environments like “My Room” or “Cafe”

Wide Area Tap, allowing tap controls on the skin around the ear for playback and volume management

Speak-to-Chat, which pauses music automatically when the user speaks (though it may react to unintended sounds like coughing)

The head gesture controls allow users to nod to answer calls or shake their head to reject them, adding practical functionality.

Other features include adaptive volume control, LE Audio, and Google’s Find My Device support.

Battery life

Sony claims up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, extending to 22 hours with the case. These figures hold up under normal use, though outdoor usage at higher volumes drains the battery faster. The earbuds support fast charging, offering 50 per cent charge in just 20 minutes.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 19,990, the Sony LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) is aimed at those seeking high transparency and a retro flat audio profile. Its innovative features, such as Background Music Effect and Wide Area Tap, enhance its appeal.

However, the open-ear design is less suited for commuting or noisy environments, given its lack of noise isolation. For users prioritising situational awareness and a unique listening experience, the LinkBuds Open is worth considering.