Tech recap 2024: Top 5 premium headphones from Sony, Sonos, Beats, and more

The year 2024 saw several noteworthy headphones launch in India. Known brands such as Sony and Sennheiser introduced new models, while premium brands like Sonos debuted products aimed at niche audiences. Apple-owned Beats by Dre also made its official debut in India with products such as Beats Solo and Studio Pro headphones. Here are some of the best headphones reviewed this year:

The ULT Wear headphones offer a comfortable fit overall, although they may not be the best choice for use while lying down. Their versatile sound quality performs well across genres, from old Hindi film classics to modern pop hits. Practical features like long battery life, quick charging, and effective active noise cancellation (ANC) make these headphones a strong contender.

However, with a bass-heavy sound profile, the ULT Wear is likely to appeal more to younger users. Audiophiles looking for a balanced sound signature may prefer alternatives.

Strengths

Effective ANC delivers a quiet and immersive listening experience.

Long battery life with quick-charge functionality.

No sound leakage, ensuring privacy in shared spaces.

Weaknesses

Comfort may be compromised when used while lying down.

Sound profile may not appeal to users seeking balanced audio.

Price: Rs 16,500

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones offer a well-rounded experience, combining comfort, advanced features, and clear audio quality. With long-lasting battery life and wired connectivity support, they are a reliable option for users seeking dependable wireless headphones.

However, limitations include the unavailability of ANC and touch controls in wired mode and ineffective environmental noise cancellation during calls in noisy surroundings.

Strengths

Comfortable design for prolonged use.

Clear audio output with reliable performance.

Long battery life and wired connectivity for flexibility.

Weaknesses

ANC and touch controls are non-functional in wired mode.

Ineffective environmental noise cancellation during calls in noisy environments.

Price: Rs 15,990

Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro headphones feature impressive battery life, balanced audio, and versatile connectivity with USB-C and 3.5mm jack support. They integrate well with the Apple ecosystem, offering features such as Personalised Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking for an immersive experience.

However, their high price, underwhelming ANC performance, and audio quality decline at higher volumes may deter some users.

Strengths

Impressive battery life.

Versatile connectivity options (USB-C and 3.5mm jack).

Comfortable and lightweight design.

Weaknesses

Expensive price tag.

ANC performance not the best.

Reduction in audio quality at higher volumes.

Price: Rs 37,900

The Sonos Ace headphones mark the brand’s debut in the premium audio market. They feature custom drivers, support for Dolby Head Tracking for spatial audio, effective ANC, and long battery life. With compatibility beyond the Sonos ecosystem, they cater to both enthusiasts and casual listeners.

However, the lack of advanced app features, limited equaliser controls, and a high price may limit their appeal.

Strengths

Premium and lightweight design.

Impressive ANC.

Wider compatibility.

Balanced sound.

Weaknesses

Expensive price tag.

Limited companion app functionality.

Lack of customisation options.

Price: Rs 39,999

The Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones may seem slightly overpriced given their audio clarity and the lack of ANC. However, they excel in versatility, with features such as wired connectivity for low-latency gaming, excellent voice call performance, and impressive battery life.

While not aimed at audiophiles, the Beats Solo 4 is a reliable, multi-functional headset suitable for everyday use. Its compact design ensures portability, while it performs seamlessly with both Android and iOS devices.

Strengths

Versatile connectivity options, including wired support for low-latency gaming.

Excellent voice calling and video conferencing performance.

Exceptional battery life for extended use.

Weaknesses

Lacks ANC.

Audio quality may not meet audiophile standards.

Overpriced for the features offered.

Price: Rs 22,900