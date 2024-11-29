Realme UI 6.0 review: Android 15 on Realme GT 7 Pro is good but not perfect

Realme recently introduced its flagship smartphone, the GT 7 Pro, debuting the Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 interface. Someone familiar with smartphones from OPPO and OnePlus will find the GT 7 Pro’s interface strikingly similar to OxygenOS and ColorOS, making transitions easier for users switching between these devices.

New features in Realme UI 6.0 Realme UI 6.0 introduces several new features powered by artificial intelligence, categorised into creative tools, gaming tools, and utility tools: The user interface stands out for its responsiveness, with smooth scrolling, quick actions, and fast app operations. While the flagship hardware of the GT 7 Pro plays a role in its performance, the lightweight nature of Realme UI also contributes significantly. Other improvements include redesigned app icons and a wallpaper fill effect that creates a 3D visual impression with lock screen widgets.

Creative tools

Sketch to This tool uses rough sketches as prompts to generate images. While quick and accurate, the results often appear artificial, especially in the gallery app, where generated elements resemble stickers. Users can generate up to 10 images or picture elements daily.

AI Studio: Enables face swapping with template images, limited by daily "diamond" allowances.

Other editing tools include AI Clarity for upscaling images, AI Eraser for removing unwanted objects, and AI Best Face for correcting closed eyes in group photos. AI Best Face delivers the most natural results among these tools.

Gaming tools

The gaming experience on the Realme GT 7 Pro is bolstered by features like:

Frame Plus: Generates extra frames for smoother gameplay, enabling up to 120 frames per second in games like Genshin Impact.

AI Super Resolution: Enhances in-game graphics for clearer details.

Hyper HDR Mode: Boosts in-game colours for vibrancy.

UHD Graphics Mode: Optimises performance in specific games like Genshin Impact.

However, some features, such as AI Super Resolution and Hyper HDR Mode, cannot be used together. Additionally, Frame Plus generates heat, leading to automatic deactivation when the device overheats.

Utility tools

Realme UI 6.0 retains all previously available AI tools, such as AI Summarise in Recording for generating text summaries of voice recordings, AI Summarise for web article summaries, AI Translate for on-screen content translation, and more. It also introduces new features, including the AI Smart Loop, which suggests apps for sharing files or images.

For example, long-pressing an image in the gallery and dragging it to the right side of the screen presents a semi-circular layout of intelligently curated apps for quick sharing. When testing this feature, dragging an image displayed apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Google Photos, while dragging a file showed options like File Docs, Bluetooth, and Google Gemini. Once dropped into an app, it opens in a floating window for seamless sharing.

Multitasking has also been enhanced with improvements to floating windows, which can now be freely resized and stacked on top of one another for better multitasking capabilities.

Realme UI 6.0 also introduces Live Alerts, similar to iPhone’s Dynamic Island, displaying floating notifications for ongoing background activities. For instance, if you use the AI Recording Summary feature and exit the Recording app, the floating notification bar shows the completion status of the summary generation.

Another addition is an AirDrop-like file-sharing feature compatible with iPhones. However, it requires the O+ Connect app, which is buggy in its current form. While file transfers are reasonably fast, the initial pairing process could be smoother.

Other updates include a cleaner interface with separate notification and quick settings panels, the addition of Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search, and more.

Verdict

Realme UI 6.0 delivers a smooth and efficient user experience, complemented by creative and utility tools for various tasks. While features like Sketch to Image and the O+ Connect app show promise, further optimisation is needed to enhance usability. Overall, it is a solid upgrade, particularly for those seeking performance and functionality in one package.