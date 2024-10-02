Vivo T3 Ultra review: A blend of premium style and powerful performance

The Vivo T3 Ultra is a mid-range smartphone, starting at Rs 31,999, packed with premium features and powered by the performance-oriented MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ system-on-chip. The smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer features a 5,500 mAh battery in a thin and lightweight design. Moreover, there is a flagship-grade camera system on offer. That said, does the Vivo T3 Ultra stand out as an all-rounder in the segment? Let us find out.

The Vivo T3 Ultra boasts a sleek and lightweight design, featuring a frame that feels premium. The smartphone is one of the slimmest in its segment and, due to its evenly distributed weight, is comfortable to hold. The device has a similar in-hand feel to the more expensive smartphones in the V40 series by the brand.

The rear side of the smartphone houses a camera setup with the Aura ring flashlight, which is neatly integrated without protruding excessively, while the front sports minimal bezels with a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The power button and volume rocker are easily reachable while using the phone. The T3 Ultra has a plastic back with a matte finish that feels smooth and is not prone to fingerprints. The bottom of the smartphone houses the speaker, microphone, and charging port.

The Vivo T3 Ultra boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and is protected by Schott Xensation glass. Overall, the smartphone is visually appealing and convenient to use for extended durations.

Display

Sporting a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, the T3 Ultra, with minimal bezels, ensures sharp visuals and vibrant colours. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, scrolling through apps and menus feels smooth and responsive. Brightness levels peak at 4500 nits, making the screen easily readable even in direct sunlight. With crisp colours and clear visuals, the screen provides an excellent viewing experience for movies and games.

Battery and performance

The T3 Ultra packs a 5500mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging, taking about an hour to fully charge. The smartphone lasts a full day with moderate usage. A fast charging option can be enabled in settings, although the device gets warm during this process. Additionally, the smartphone tends to heat up during extensive use, such as gaming.

In terms of performance, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, offering value for money at this price, coupled with 12GB of RAM and options for up to 256GB of internal storage. Multitasking is seamless, and demanding apps run smoothly without noticeable lag. The smartphone keeps apps running in the background and switches between them without delay or reloading. Overall, it provides snappy and responsive performance, with no sluggishness even under extensive use.

Software

The Vivo T3 Ultra runs on Android 14, based on Funtouch OS 14, allowing users to customise their devices to suit their preferences. The software is designed to enhance the overall user experience, featuring smooth navigation and intuitive gestures. However, the smartphone has several pre-installed apps. First-party apps cannot be uninstalled, but third-party pre-installed apps can be removed. The device is not bloatware-free, which may be unappealing to some users.

Camera

The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (Sony IMX921) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front houses a 50MP wide-angle camera for selfies and video calls, along with a flicker sensor.

The device supports 4K video recording at 60 FPS and features hybrid OIS and EIS stabilisation. While the primary camera produces vibrant photos in daylight, similar to many smartphones from the brand, it struggles at times, resulting in underexposed shadows. Even after multiple attempts at capturing the same image, issues with details related to shadows and highlights persisted.

Video recording offered average results, and the flicker sensor was ineffective in completely preventing flickering issues. The images captured in less-than-ideal lighting conditions were satisfactory, especially when enhanced with night mode. The front camera delivered decent images for selfies and video calls.

Audio

The T3 Ultra delivers good audio performance with stereo speakers that provide clear and balanced sound, whether you’re watching videos or listening to music. With clear highs and balanced mids, it works as good for both music and calls. The device lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, but Bluetooth 5.3 support ensures stable connectivity for wireless headphones, although it had trouble detecting the OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3 that I was using.

Verdict

Priced from Rs 31,999, the Vivo T3 Ultra offers a compelling package that balances performance, design, and usability. The smartphone is a strong choice for those seeking a solid display, battery, and processor. While the viewing and gaming experience are delightful, heating issues and camera performance are areas needing improvement. If you are looking for a reliable smartphone for multitasking with a performance-oriented processor, the Vivo T3 Ultra could be your go-to choice. However, if you desire consistent camera performance and bloatware-free software, you may want to consider alternatives.