Nothing launches Ear (open) earphones with novel ear-hook design: Details

Nothing has launched its new open-ear style wireless earbuds, named the Nothing Ear (open). The British consumer technology brand stated that despite lacking a traditional in-ear design, the Ear (open) earbuds incorporate a sound seal system that works together with directional speakers to minimise audio leakage. Additionally, the earbuds feature an ear-hook design for a more secure fit. The Nothing Ear (open) earbuds are priced at Rs 17,999 and are available in a single white colour.

Nothing Ear (open): Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nothing described the Ear (open) wireless earbuds as having a unique design, featuring a silicone ear hook with a nickel-titanium wire inside, which provides flexibility and durability. Weighing 8.1 g per bud, the Ear (open) is designed to balance itself across three points, enhancing comfort during wear.

In addition to the sound seal system that reduces sound leakage, the earbuds have speakers tilted at 50-degree. This orientation positions the speakers directly over the wearer's ear, further contributing to comfort.

The Nothing Ear (open) earbuds are powered by a 14.2 mm dynamic audio driver, which it said is made with lighter components to boost mid and high frequencies by up to 3 dB. The custom-made titanium-coated diaphragm reduces distortion and deepens the sound of low frequencies, creating a bass effect, said Nothing.

The dual-microphone setup on the earbuds features AI-powered Clear Voice Technology, which it said enhances voice reception during phone calls. Other notable features include low lag mode for gaming, support for Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair, and a Find my earbuds function.

Regarding battery life, Nothing said that the Ear (open) offer up to eight hours of playback time and six hours of talk time, which can be extended to 30 hours and 24 hours, respectively, when paired with the charging case.