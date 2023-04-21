Ecoflow River 2 Max review: All-in-one power station for creators on the go

Power banks are good companions for people on the go to charge batteries of commonly used gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones, action cameras, and drones. These portable battery packs come in small capacity batteries with single charging input, and limited output ports. These take a long time to charge, even if there is support for fast charging, and so is the case with output. That said, these power solutions are good as a back-up option for use only in case of emergency. For people frequent to situations where power supply is limited such as outdoor enthusiasts, travellers, and creators, there are power stations such as the Ecoflow River 2 Max.

What is it

The Ecoflow River 2 Max is an all-in-one power station with 512Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. It has multiple power input and output with super-fast charging available on mains (at 660W) for full charge in about an hour. Besides, it can charge at up to 220W off solar panels (accessory sold separately) when mains is not available. Additionally, it supports charging through a car charger (126W max – 12V/24V, default 8A) and features two 3A DC5521 ports (12.6V, 3A Max per port) for charging input. On top, there is a USB type-C interface with support for two-way 100W fast charging. It essentially means you can charge the power station using a compatible 100W mobile charger or use the port to fast charge the connected devices at the same speed.

Speaking of output, there are three USB-A ports in addition to the USB-C. However, these do not support any fast charging protocols such as Qualcomm Quick Charge, Power Delivery, etc. In addition to USBs, the power station has a 500W AC outlet (15A power port) with support for surge that boosts output to 1000W. There is another N-type AC outlet.

Who is it for

The Ecoflow River 2 Max is a portable power station with multiple input and output ports, making it a versatile power solution for people on the go. With power passthrough available on all ports, it doubles up as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS). It essentially means any device connected to the power station draws power directly from mains until there is a power cut, when it automatically switches over to the battery pack for power supply. Therefore, the Ecoflow River 2 Max can be used at home to power up multiple devices with confidence that they won’t go down even if there is a power cut, and outdoors to power and charge multiple devices at once.

How it performance

The Ecoflow River 2 Max charges in an hour from the mains and takes less than seven hours to charge using a 100W USB-C charger. Its 512Wh battery pack is good to charge products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, action cameras, drone battery packs, etc. multiple times. But products rated 500W and below on AC power drain the battery quickly – a 120W fan, for example, runs for about four hours.

Limitations

The Ecoflow River 2 Max is an all-in-power solution, but there are a few things you need to keep in mind if you are considering it. The power station is not weather proof and it may go bad if not protected against moisture and dust ingress. It has fans built-in for thermals, yet it goes hot when used to the max of its potential. And when hot, it neither fast charges nor does it charge the connected devices at fast speeds. The device has a not so common N-type AC output port that essentially makes it redundant to use. There is a lack of fast charging output from USB-A type ports. Lastly, the device rated operating temperature is between 20-30 degrees. It essentially means it may not work in extreme environments.

Price: Rs 51,900

Availability: On Amazon India

Warranty: 5 years

