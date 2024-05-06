Nothing Ear earphones review: Familiar design, but fresh audio experience

British consumer technology startup Nothing recently launched in India the Ear. These third-generation wireless earphones maintain a design akin to its predecessor, but strides to deliver novel audio experience. At Rs 11,999, the Nothing Ear offers striking transparent design, premium codecs for hi-res audio streaming, adaptive active noise cancelling, and pinch controls with support for ChatGPT integration when paired with supported Nothing smartphones. On paper, the Nothing Ear seems to be a feature-packed pair of wireless earbuds. But do they make a good option for the price? Let us find out: Design Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Nothing has extended its design language to the Nothing Ear. The wireless earbuds arrive in a squared polycarbonate case with a transparent design, housing both the earbuds and a plastic enclosure for components. The only visible components are the magnets, for both the earbuds and the case.

Inside the case, the earbuds are stored diagonally, with a USB-C port and pairing button located on one side. Interestingly, there are no markings indicating left or right for either the earbuds or the case. However, the right earbud features a red dot atop the stick, and the magnet within the enclosure is also marked in red, aiding in correct placement.

While the case with the earbuds inside does not feel burdensome, its wide build may pose discomfort for carrying it in pocket among some users. Additionally, its glossy cover can feel slippery, particularly with sweaty hands. Despite this, the overall construction is good, reflecting minimal flex despite its delicate appearance.

Similar to the case, the earbuds sport a semi-transparent design, with white plastic lobes and a see-through stick revealing internal components. A black plate on the outer side of the stick features red and white markings for side indication, along with the "Nothing Ear" branding.

Since both the case and earbuds don glossy finish, they are prone to accidental drops and scratch marks. Moreover, the case accumulates dust and is difficult to clean. Nevertheless, the case is IP55-rated for dust and water splash resistance. As for the buds, these are IP54-rated.

Fit

The Nothing Ear comes with four additional earbud tips of varying sizes. Once you find the right fit, the buds snugly settle into the ear, providing a passive noise-cancelling effect without requiring any mode adjustments. While the level of pressure experienced in the inner ear may vary among users, it is worth noting that some users may feel noticeable pressure when wearing the buds for longer durations.

Connectivity

The Nothing Ear is powered by Bluetooth v5.3 with support for premium codes – LDAC and LHDC 5.0 – for hi-res audio streaming. These are in addition to sub-band codec (SBC) and advanced audio codec (AAC).

Particularly noteworthy codec is the LHDC 5.0, which enables streaming lossless audio with minimal latency, promising an enhanced audio experience. However, the availability of this codec may vary depending on the connected device. For instance, when paired with iPhones, the Nothing Ear utilises the AAC codec, implying that the earbuds might deliver a more optimised experience on Android smartphones compared to iPhones.

Lastly, the Nothing Ear supports multi-point connectivity. Essentially, these can be connected with two devices at a time and seamlessly switch audio based on which source is active.

Audio

The Nothing Ear shines in the audio department, delivering quality performance whether it is music, movies, and videos. Thanks to its new ceramic 11mm dynamic drivers, the earbuds offer crisp and clear audio output with rich texture. Furthermore, it delivers a balanced bass without compromising vocals and treble. If desired, users can enhance the bass further using the “Bass Boost” feature in the Nothing X app, yet even with this adjustment, the bass remains well-integrated into the overall sound profile.

Interestingly, regardless of the volume level, users rarely find the need to push the buds to their maximum capacity, as they consistently deliver outstanding performance across different volume levels.

During testing with both Android smartphones and iPhones, there was no discernible difference in the quality of the sound output, indicating a consistent and high-quality audio experience across various devices.

As for the voice calls, the Nothing Ear's microphone performs well, ensuring clear voice reception. However, in noisy outdoor environments, users may need to speak a slightly louder than usual. On the recipient's end, the voice from the Nothing Ear comes across as natural and clear, as it effectively reduces background noise without distorting the user's voice.

Noise cancelling

The Nothing Ear boasts adaptive noise cancellation (up to 45db) and there are three settings to personalise the experience – ANC, ANC off, and Transparency. For smooth experience, there is an adaptive ANC option that auto adjusts noise cancelling intensity based on environmental noise levels. While this option works as intended, Nothing has also added manual controls for ANC – low, mid, and high – to deliver personalised experience.

During outdoor use, I primarily opted for the High or Adaptive ANC levels, finding them effective in providing adequate isolation. When switched to Transparency mode, the earbuds enable essential voice passthrough, ensuring awareness of the surroundings.

It is important to note that the default pinch control on the earbuds allows toggling between ANC and Transparency modes. If you wish to incorporate ANC off mode into the controls, manual adjustment within the companion app is necessary.

Nothing X companion app

In addition to allowing users to customise pinch controls on the earbuds, the Nothing X app offers a plethora of other settings. While the earbuds themselves control ANC modes, the app introduces an additional option to adjust the level of noise cancellation, as previously noted. Moreover, it provides a “Bass Enhancement” feature, enhancing the perception of low frequencies for an added thumping effect. Like the ANC level control, users can also adjust the level of Bass Enhancement to suit their preferences.

Regarding the equaliser, users can choose from preset options such as Balanced, More Bass, and More Treble, or they can create a custom equaliser setting. Furthermore, Nothing offers a “Personal Sound Profile” feature, guiding users through various tests like the ear-fit, frequency, and volume tests, and subsequently generating a custom equaliser setting based on the test results.

Additionally, the app includes options to enable or disable in-ear detection, activate Low Lag Mode, and manage multipoint connectivity.

Battery

Nothing claims a battery life of 5.2 hours for the buds with ANC activated, extending to 8.5 hours with ANC disabled, and a total of 40.5 hours with the case. Throughout my usage, primarily with ANC enabled, the Nothing Ear consistently met these expectations. With moderate to heavy use and regular charging alongside the case, the Nothing Ear endured nearly three full days without needing a recharge.

Notably, a quick 10-minute recharge power up the case to 40 per cent capacity and the buds to 20 per cent, indicating quick charging capability.

Verdict

While the Nothing Ear looks identical to the predecessor, these wireless earbuds bring significant upgrades in the core aspects. These upgrades span through audio, connectivity, charging, and battery life. That said, the Nothing Ear proves to be a good option for individuals seeking distinctive and premium earbuds experience without compromising on features.