OnePlus Nord CE4 review: Feature-packed mid-ranger with solid battery life

OnePlus has positioned the Nord CE4 5G as an affordable smartphone inspired by its higher-end models, promising value-for-money proposition in the midrange segment with focus on user interface experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip and boasting 100W SUPERVOOC charging, the Nord CE4 brings to table more than essentials despite being a core-edition smartphone in the OnePlus ecosystem. Is it a good one though? Let us find out:

Design

The OnePlus Nord CE4 boasts a glossy plastic back panel adorned with a greenish marble design, drawing inspiration from the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey special edition smartphone. Fitted within the back panel is a vertically aligned dual-camera setup complemented by a flash, all housed within a pill-shaped, slightly raised camera module.

OnePlus Nord CE4 in Celadon Marble colourway

The smartphone sports a flat frame design with rounded edges. Despite its plastic composition, the frame features a metallic texture, lending a touch of premium. The bottom of the frame accommodates a SIM tray, primary microphone, USB-C port, and two pill-shaped speaker cutouts positioned adjacent to each other.

On the right side, you'll find the power button and volume buttons, while the left side maintains a clean, uncluttered appearance. At the top, the frame hosts a secondary microphone, an IR blaster, and a single pill-shaped speaker grill.

The smartphone has a flat display that sits slightly elevated within a slim plastic enclosure, distinct from the frame. Thin bezels adorn all sides of the display, with the chin being marginally thicker than the rest.

Ergonomically, the smartphone is a joy to hold, thanks to its slightly contoured edges at the back. Although not exceptionally lightweight, it offers well-balanced weight distribution, ensuring comfort during prolonged usage. Furthermore, despite its glossy back cover, the device effectively repels fingerprint smudges and marks.

In terms of design, the Nord CE4 opts for a subtle approach, eschewing extreme elements for a more understated appearance. However, the marble finish beneath the back panel may not resonate with every user's preference.

Display and Audio

The OnePlus Nord CE4 sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display that produces colour accurate visuals. While it may not exhibit the most vibrant hues, it maintains commendable colour contrast, offering an immersive, true-to-life viewing experience. Notably, the display remains readable even under direct sunlight.

With the capability to reach a refresh rate of 120Hz, the smartphone delivers smooth and responsive performance, enhancing fluidity during scrolling and app launches.

In terms of software features, OnePlus provides users with the choice between Vivid and Natural screen colour modes, with the former injecting a touch more vibrancy into visuals. HDR and HDR10+ support heighten the content consumption experience, while the Bright HDR video mode in the settings menu dynamically increases screen brightness for enhanced HDR video playback. This feature works with content from streaming platforms such as YouTube. However, its efficacy may go unnoticed in well-lit environments.

On the audio front, the Nord CE4 impresses with its stereo speaker system, delivering clear sound even at maximum volume. The speakers boast ample volume, making them suitable for filling large spaces with audio. Moreover, the audio output features satisfactory bass effects, enhancing its versatility for activities such as music listening, movie watching, gaming, and calls.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone has a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary sensor delivers respectable outdoor shots with acceptable colour accuracy. In daylight conditions, photos exhibit clarity and decent contrast, though bright colours may lack vibrancy. Nevertheless, the resulting images are suitable for sharing on social media platforms. In low-light environments, while the camera retains decent detailing, colours may appear slightly muted in comparison. Overall, the primary sensor performs admirably for casual photography needs.

The ultra-wide-angle camera, however, falls short of the primary sensor in several aspects. In well-lit settings, images may be passable with adequate contrast but lack finer details. Indoors or in low-light conditions, the camera softens details further to compensate for sensor limitations, impacting both detail and colour accuracy.

Portrait mode functions effectively during daylight, ensuring accurate edge detection around the subject. However, in indoor settings, the camera may occasionally struggle to accurately analyse depth.

The Nord CE4 supports 4K video recording at 30 fps and 1080p recording at both 60 fps and 30 fps. To enhance stability, OnePlus offers an Ultra Steady mode, though limited to 1080p recording at 60 fps. Video recordings exhibit lifelike colours and generally maintain stability even without activating the dedicated stabilisation mode. Considering its price point, the smartphone offers commendable videography capabilities.

Performance and software

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the OnePlus Nord CE4 demonstrates its prowess in the performance arena. Handling everyday tasks with ease, the smartphone delivers a lag-free and seamless experience. Even under heavier workloads like multitasking, intensive gaming, or prolonged video recording sessions, the device impresses, especially considering its price point.

Engaging in graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact and Real Racing 3 reveals the smartphone's capability to maintain smooth gameplay at medium to high graphic settings, with minimal frame drops. Despite these tasks, thermal management remains effective, with the device maintaining a comfortable temperature throughout, albeit warming slightly during prolonged gaming sessions, which doesn't hinder its usability.

Based on OxygenOS 14, akin to the company's flagship OnePlus 12 series, the smartphone offers a refreshingly clean user interface. Free from excessive bloatware or intrusive notifications, the UI provides a streamlined experience. Pre-installed applications include essential ones like Netflix, catering to most users' needs without cluttering the interface. Navigating the interface feels intuitive and straightforward, contributing to an overall pleasant user experience.

Battery

The Nord CE4 has a 5,500mAh battery and boasts support for 100W wired charging. Remarkably, the device excels in battery performance, capable of powering through a day and a half with regular usage and extending beyond a full day even under medium to heavy usage scenarios. Furthermore, the included 100W charging brick fully replenishes the device from 6 per cent battery level in under half an hour.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 24,999 onwards, the OnePlus Nord CE4 delivers good performance, lasting battery life, and blazing-fast charging speeds. Boasting a decent display quality and an impressive speaker system, the smartphone emerges as a compelling choice for individuals seeking a performance-oriented device without exceeding their budget.

However, its camera performance falls short in comparison to some of its counterparts that might not appeal to photography enthusiasts. Despite flaws, the Nord CE4 makes a solid contender in the mid-range smartphone market, offering a well-rounded package of features and functionality.