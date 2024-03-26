Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 review: This instant printer is fun to use

Japanese imaging company Fujifilm has a rich line of instant cameras and printers that go with the Instax moniker. Fresh in this line is the Instax Mini Link 2, a portable instant printer priced at Rs 13,999. The convenience of printing photos anytime and anywhere is indeed a novel idea. But, is the Instax Mini Link 2 a feature-packed device with any benefits compared to traditional printing methods? Let us explore.

What comes in the box

The starter kit comes in an aesthetically packed purple box containing 10 printing sheets, which are separately sold at Rs 549. Each sheet measures 8.6 cm x 5.4 cm for the picture and 6.2 cm x 4.6 cm for the image size. The starter kit includes a 1x mini printer, 10x glossy film cards, a sticker pack, a user guide, a warranty card, and a micro USB cable for charging. Fujifilm offers the Instax Mini Link 2 in three colours: soft pink, clay white, and space blue. The unit reviewed here is of clay white colour.

Design

Portable design and lightweight body are two things that the Instax Mini Link 2 has going for it. The device is as big as a generic smartphone and weighs around 312 g.

On the front, it has a multipurpose button for indicating charge and turning the printer on/off. On the right side, it has a micro USB port for charging and a reset button. Additionally, the right side has an LED light on the top.

The back panel has a door lock button that opens and closes the area for keeping the films. The top features an ejection slot and a feature button.

The Instax Mini Link 2 is made of plastic, which makes it fragile and prone to easy damages. Look wise, however, it has ridges and curved lines all over the body.

Setting up

To begin using the printer, start by charging it with the micro USB cable connected to a smartphone adapter. The LED light on the front will flash during charging and remain white when fully charged, typically taking around one hour. You can check the charging status within the companion app (more about it in section below).

To connect the printer to the app, simply press the Bluetooth icon at the top of the app and hold down the power button on the printer, akin to pairing any other Bluetooth device.

Companion app

The Instax Mini Link 2 printer is supported by the Instax Mini Link app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices. Unfortunately, there is no desktop support for it, rendering it incompatible with Windows or MacOS operating systems. Upon downloading the app from the Play Store, users are prompted to grant necessary permissions, including location access. To connect the printer to the app, simply press the power button for one second.

Instant Mini Link app features

The app displays the battery life, film strips left, and other details at the top. It boasts a friendly user interface with two modes: Print mode and Fun mode.

Print mode offers Simple Print, Video Print, and Instax Camera options. In Simple Print mode, users can easily select images from their photo album for printing. Video mode allows trimming or cropping a portion of a video before printing, while Instax Camera mode enables image capture directly within the app.

One interesting feature is the ability to use the printer as a remote control. By tilting the printer inward or outward, users can zoom in or out. Additionally, the power button can be used as a remote shutter button to operate a connected smartphone camera. The app also has a section to show print history.

In Fun mode, the app interface transitions to a reddish colour scheme, offering options such as Frame Print, Collage Print, Match Test, InstaxAir, and Sketch Edit and Print.

Frame Print presents various frame options for users to choose and apply before printing, although some may find the pre-installed frames to be outdated.

Collage Print provides different layout options for printing.

Match Test is a fun and engaging mode that assesses compatibility through a series of questions and directly prints the results. While enjoyable, this feature does have its limitations in terms of question variety.

The Sketch and Print option enables you to extract a portion of an image and import it into another image. This sticker cut-out like feature would have been good if it had worked accurately.

Among the most notable features is the Instax Air. It transforms the printer into a pencil, allowing you to doodle in the air while also creating a QR code for music and video formats through the printed image. When selecting the Instax Air feature, you can either create a video or capture an image using both the front and rear cameras. The printer can be utilised by the subject/person to draw anything in the air, which is then reflected as a design on the image. The subject/person needs to press the button on the top, focusing the LED light towards the camera, and draw the desired shape. The person holding the printer feels a gentle vibration. In the app, the camera darkens to create the effect. However, the output leaves one asking for more since the image quality is suboptimal even in good lighting conditions.

Overall, the app provides a variety of features aimed at improving the printing process and fostering creativity. However, it is advisable to utilise original camera photos and refrain from app edits, as they may affect the printing quality. The camera function within the app utilises original image processing and generally delivers better prints.

Loading the film packs

Begin by sliding and holding the door lock, then open the film door located at the back. Align the film pack with the yellow mark, insert it, and securely close the door. As you close the door, the black film cover will automatically be removed for disposal. Unloading can also be done through the back in a similar manner.

Before initiating the printing process, you can choose between two modes: INSTAX-Natural mode, which produces soft, natural-looking photos, and INSTAX-Rich mode, for highly saturated colours. These modes can be adjusted in the settings.

To print, either swipe up or press the print option. The app indicates printing progress, and you get to see the printer in action as it produces the prints. It typically takes around 90 seconds for the photo to develop after it has been printed.

Print quality

The photo printed does not appear natural in colour and lacks quality. However, the prints are usable and not entirely bad. The natural mode is preferred for optimal results. I attempted adjusting the brightness during editing, but the picture did not turn out well. So, I recommend not to use in-app editing options.

Battery

The printer has a built-in battery for standalone use. It charges in almost one hour and 30 minutes. The battery drains quite quickly, even when the device is in stand-by mode. The battery status can be checked in the app. As for on-battery time, the printer is good for eight hour battery life on a single charge when used in moderation.

Verdict

The Instax Mini Link 2 is a handy device for wirelessly printing photos on-the-go. The overall product is easy to operate, and the app has a user-friendly interface with fun and engaging features. Although the output is not high quality, it is not bad either. The in-app features need improvements in some areas.

While the printer performs well in its primary function of printing, at Rs 10,999 for the printer and Rs 13,999 for the starter kit, the Instax Mini Link 2 is on the expensive side of the price spectrum.

