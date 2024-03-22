Apple MacBook Air with M3 review: Battery champ with performance to beat

The MacBook Air debuted in 2008 with an ultra-portable design. This legacy continues, with Apple now focusing not only on thin-and-lightweight construction but also on performance and battery life, addressing key limitations of such laptops. Additionally, Apple now offers a 15-inch display option, breaking away from the one-size-fits-all approach.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 reviewed here is larger than the 13-inch model but maintains portability with its slim design, measuring 11.5 mm thin and weighing 1.51 kg. Its durable aluminium unibody enclosure enhances its premium appeal.

The laptop features a passive thermal management system, resulting in a sleek design without visible cutouts or exhaust vents. Even the six-speaker audio system is discreetly integrated to maintain clean lines.

However, the emphasis on minimalism leads to limited port availability, with two USB-C ports (2 x Thunderbolt 3-USB4) and a MagSafe 3 charging port on one side, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the other.

Opening the lid reveals a stunning 15.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Despite its sharpness and vividness, the glossy glass panel affects sunlight legibility. Indoors, however, the display excels in colours, contrast, and dynamic range.

The laptop boasts a six-speaker audio system with force cancelling woofers, supporting spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. While the speakers deliver rich sound, it is the expansive audio experience that truly enhances productivity and entertainment.

The backlit keyboard includes a Touch ID button for added convenience, although its functionality is limited – unlock the MacBook, sign-in to apps and sites, and make purchases online.

The absence of Face ID, which allows for seamless authentication through facial recognition, is particularly notable given its potential for enhancing user experience.

Face ID not only provides convenience by enabling quick unlocking of the device but also opens doors to various contextual features such as automatic screen lock and unlock based on presence detection. Unfortunately, this feature is missing from the MacBook Air with M3, limiting its biometric authentication options solely to the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Similarly, the lack of a dedicated numerical keypad might be a drawback for users who frequently deal with numerical data or perform calculations. A numerical keypad offers convenience and efficiency, especially for professionals working in fields such as accounting, finance, or data entry. Its absence means users may need to rely on the standard keyboard layout for numeric input, which can be less ergonomic and slower for certain tasks. While this omission may not be a deal-breaker for all users, those accustomed to the convenience of a numerical keypad may find its absence a limitation in terms of productivity and ease of use.

MacBook Air M3: Keyboard and Touchpad

Nevertheless, the keyboard is followed by a large touchpad supports various pressure-sensing capabilities and multi-touch gestures, intelligently preventing accidental touches.

Powered by the M3 chip with an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU configuration, and a 16-core neural engine, the MacBook Air delivers smooth performance. Even after prolonged use, performance remains consistent, except for power-and-graphic intensive tasks where the fanless design may lead to performance drops.

The battery life is impressive, almost reaching Apple's claimed 18 hours, allowing users to confidently leave the charger behind for extended periods.

Priced at Rs 174,900 (review unit), the MacBook Air with M3 offers versatility across various parameters, making it a compelling choice for students, professionals, and consumers seeking a thin-and-light laptop with excellent performance and battery life.

Apple MacBook Air with M3: Specification (review unit)