Asus ROG Xbox Ally is what happens when a gaming laptop maker and a software giant Microsoft come together to reimagine what an Xbox could feel like in your hands. It builds on the foundation of the original ROG Ally but replaces the familiar Windows-first experience with something far more console-driven. By running an Xbox-style interface layered over Windows 11, it raises an important question, can this hybrid approach deliver the experience of a real Xbox? After using the ROG Xbox Ally for over two weeks, I think I finally have the answer.

Is it comfortable?

When it comes to comfort, the ROG Xbox Ally is easily one of the most comfortable handheld gaming devices you can hold for long sessions, and that’s after comparing it with the original ROG Ally and the Nintendo Switch OLED. The big difference lies in its controller-style grips on either side. They make the console easier to hold and, importantly, keep your palms away from the chassis heat. Even after an hour of gaming on the 15W mode or plugged in at 20W, I never felt noticeable warmth creeping in.

Asus has also nailed the weight distribution. At 670g, it’s not feather-light, but the handle design and angle ensures your fingers naturally counterbalance the weight. Carrying it around, though, is a different story. The added grips make the handheld wider and thicker than the original Ally, so it takes up more space in a backpack. It’s not exactly bulky, but other handhelds I’ve used are definitely more travel-friendly. The display remains unchanged from the original model – a 7-inch fullHD IPS touch panel. While a slightly larger screen might’ve better suited the beefier build, the current size works fine. The resolution looks sharp enough, and brightness levels are decent for outdoor use. The viewing angles aren’t great, though, and glare becomes noticeable under direct sunlight. Still, you’re unlikely to be gaming at an angle in full sun anyway.

Audio performance is another pleasant surprise. The dual front-firing speakers are loud and clear, eliminating the immediate need for headphones unless you’re gaming online with friends. And if you are, Asus gives you option to connect via a 3.5mm headphone jack or Bluetooth. Is it Xbox-like console experience on handheld That’s the big question — is the ROG Xbox Ally actually an Xbox, or just another Windows handheld with some branding flair? To put it simply, it sits somewhere in the middle of the spectrum — between full Windows handhelds like the original Ally and gaming-first systems like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. It still runs Windows 11 at its core, but the new hybrid Xbox interface gives it a more console-like feel, though it’s clear both Asus and Microsoft still have some polishing to do.

Setting it up feels much like configuring a regular Windows PC, except this time you’re prompted to log in or create an Xbox account. Once that’s done, the system boots straight into the Xbox UI. If you’ve ever used an Xbox Series X|S or even the Game Pass app on Windows, the layout will feel instantly familiar. The bottom bar has been moved to the side to suit the handheld format and gives you quick access to your profile, Game Pass library, installed games (including those from Steam, EA Play, Epic Games store, and more), and the Xbox Store.

More importantly, you’ll be using two dedicated physical buttons most of the time — one for the Xbox Game Bar and another for Asus’ Armoury Crate. The Xbox button takes you to your library, recently played games, and settings, while Armoury Crate handles the performance modes (Silent 6W, Performance 15W, and Turbo 20W), FPS limiter, resolution settings, and other system-level tweaks. Together, they make the Ally feel very much like a portable Xbox. ALSO READ: Microsoft confirms next Xbox console in making, including handheld type You can still jump to the full Windows 11 desktop with a simple swipe-up gesture, though switching back to the Xbox UI works best with a quick reboot to clear background tasks. Technically, you can return without restarting — but it’s noticeably smoother if you do.

However, it’s not all seamless. Sometimes, launching Steam through the Xbox UI opens it in Deck mode, other times in the Windows app, and controller support can be inconsistent. In a few cases, games launched via Steam or EA Play start in the background, requiring a manual swipe-up to bring them forward. These hiccups are more signs of a young platform than fundamental flaws. Asus and Microsoft are rolling out frequent updates, and each one irons out a few more bugs. It’s not quite the perfect hybrid Xbox yet — but it’s clearly on the right path. How does it game Now to the main question — can the ROG Xbox Ally actually game? Of course it can — it’s built for that — but the real test is how well it handles modern titles and what kinds of games suit it best.

For this review, I skipped the usual benchmark runs and instead tested it the way most players actually would — by playing. My lineup included Need for Speed Payback, Mortal Kombat 11, eFootball 2026, Forza Horizon 5, Deathloop, GTA V, Descenders, Assetto Corsa, F1 2020, and a few others across genres. Most of these were tested in the 15W performance mode without plugging the device in, keeping the resolution set to 1080p and graphics on medium to high settings. Performance, for the most part, was consistent and enjoyable. NFS Payback and F1 2020 held steady between 45–50fps, occasionally hitting 60fps in lighter scenes. Forza Horizon 5 and Mortal Kombat 11 hovered around 40fps but remained smooth enough for solid handheld play. The only real hiccup came with eFootball 2026, which struggled badly by frequently dipping frame rates to 10–12fps even after tweaking settings, lowering resolution, and reinstalling the game. Interestingly, an older version, eFootball PES 2020 ran perfectly fine at 50–60fps.

Aside from that anomaly, the overall gaming experience remained stable with no excessive heat, no loud fan noise, and no uncomfortable hot spots even after extended sessions. You can push things further by switching to the 20W Turbo mode while plugged in, but that somewhat defeats the point of portability. Storage, however, could feel limiting. The 512GB SSD fills up quickly once you install a few large AAA titles. A 1TB option in this standard variant — without jumping to the pricier Xbox Ally X — would’ve made a lot of sense. Since this is still technically a Windows device, I also tested whether modding works — and yes, it does. I ran Assetto Corsa with custom shaders, weather packs, and track mods without issues, though launching modded games requires switching to desktop mode. Launching them through the Xbox UI only loads the base version. You might see a small performance dip in desktop mode, but the flexibility is worth it.

Overall, performance is on par with the original ROG Ally. It’s best suited for casual play and slightly older AAA titles rather than the newest, most demanding ones. The big upgrade here isn’t raw power — it’s how long you can keep playing before you need to recharge. How long it lasts Battery life is where the ROG Xbox Ally finally steps up. The new 60Wh battery is a clear improvement over the first-generation Ally and offers noticeably longer playtime. In Performance (15W) mode, the handheld comfortably lasts over two hours of continuous gameplay. For instance, an hour of Forza Horizon 5 drained the battery to 54 per cent, which is impressive for a portable gaming PC.

Switching to Silent (6W) mode extends that runtime dramatically — you can expect around seven hours or more if you’re playing lighter or casual titles, which makes it great for long trips or overnight journeys. On the other hand, cranking it up to Turbo (20W) mode for full performance will drain the battery in just over an hour of intense gaming. Charging is handled through a 65W adapter included in the box. It’s a bit bulky, but since the Ally supports USB-C Power Delivery, you can easily top it up with other PD chargers if needed. Should you buy it At Rs 69,990, the ROG Xbox Ally brings noticeable upgrades over the original Ally — most importantly in comfort, cooling, and battery life. The redesigned grip handles make longer sessions far more pleasant, heat stays away from your palms, and the bigger 60Wh battery finally delivers respectable endurance for a handheld gaming console. There’s a mild bump in performance too, though you’ll mostly notice it in select titles rather than across the board.

The real highlight, though, is the new Xbox interface. It gives the Ally a console-like experience while still retaining the flexibility of Windows — meaning you can still mod games, install third-party launchers, or switch to desktop mode whenever needed. That said, the software isn’t fully polished yet. Integration with platforms like Steam and EA Play feels inconsistent, and occasional bugs remind you that this hybrid UI is still evolving. When it comes to actual gameplay, the Ally handles casual and indie titles beautifully, and even older AAA games run well at stable frame rates. However, newer and more demanding games do show its limits. So while it’s a great travel companion or a secondary gaming device for existing PC or Xbox players, it’s not meant to replace a proper gaming laptop or desktop setup.