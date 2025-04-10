Sony LinkBuds Fit review: Premium sounding buds packed with smart features

After the open-style wireless earbuds, Sony has expanded its LinkBuds lineup with the launch of the LinkBuds Fit earbuds. Positioned as an alternative to its flagship WF-1000XM5, the LinkBuds Fit aims to offer top-of-the-line features at a comparatively lower price. To achieve this, Sony has made a few compromises—but do these changes affect everyday usage? Let us find out:

Design and fit

Sony LinkBuds Fit shares much of its design DNA with its open-ear predecessor, featuring lightweight plastic earbuds paired with soft, flexible silicone fins for a more secure in-ear fit. The key difference lies in the speaker unit, which offers a closer fit for a more isolated audio experience. The ear tips are made of even softer silicone, enhancing comfort. Combined with the signature fin, the soft-touch tips provide a snug yet comfortable fit, even during long listening sessions. Additionally, Sony includes large, small, and extra small ear tips for personalised fit adjustments. TheLinkBuds Fit shares much of its design DNA with its open-ear predecessor, featuring lightweight plastic earbuds paired with soft, flexible silicone fins for a more secure in-ear fit. The key difference lies in the speaker unit, which offers a closer fit for a more isolated audio experience. The ear tips are made of even softer silicone, enhancing comfort. Combined with the signature fin, the soft-touch tips provide a snug yet comfortable fit, even during long listening sessions. Additionally, Sony includes large, small, and extra small ear tips for personalised fit adjustments.

The charging case mirrors the design of the LinkBuds Open, featuring a two-tone look with a glossy, marble-like top and a matte white base. However, it still suffers from a flimsy hinge area. On the plus side, the case is lightweight and highly pocketable.

Connectivity and pairing

The Sony LinkBuds Fit supports Bluetooth v5.3 and works with both Android and iOS devices, with the “Sound Connect” companion app available on both platforms.

A standout feature of the earbuds is support for the Sony’s LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec), which enables high-resolution wireless audio streaming. On Android, the option to switch to LDAC appears when prioritising sound quality in the settings. If you opt for a stable connection instead, the earbuds default to AAC (Advanced Audio Coding). On iPhones, however, the earbuds remain on AAC regardless of the setting – restriction imposed by Apple.

Notably, the earbuds also support LE Audio (Bluetooth Low Energy) on both iPhone and compatible Android devices, though re-pairing is required when switching to LE Audio. Other highlights include multi-point connectivity and audio switch on Android.

Audio and features

Sony says the LinkBuds Fit are equipped with the Dynamic Driver X, the same unit used in the flagship WF-1000XM5, designed for broader frequency reproduction. The diaphragm structure combines multiple materials for the dome and edges to minimise distortion. In real-world use, the audio output is well-balanced and comes close to flagship-level performance, delivering clear sound across the spectrum. Whether you're listening to bass-heavy pop or fast-paced metal, the earbuds perform consistently. While the bass is not aggressive by default, users can enhance it using the “Find Your Equalizer” feature in the companion app.

The earbuds also get support for Sony’s proprietary DSEE Extreme audio, which uses AI to upscale compressed audio files for high-resolution playback. However, in everyday use, the improvement may not be immediately noticeable.

One feature that does have a noticeable impact is “Spatial Sound” support, used in the “Background Music” mode across all streaming apps. This simulates ambient environments—like a cafe or living room—providing a subtle soundscape ideal for working or studying. Important to note, the spatial audio is restricted to a few selected apps and does not work with commonly used streaming apps such as Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, etc.

Additional notable features available via the earbuds and companion app include:

A full equalizer with presets and customizable profiles

Spatial Sound and 360 Reality Audio (available with select apps and tracks)

Wide area tap for playback and volume control via taps on the skin around the ear

Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses audio when you speak (though it may be triggered by sounds like coughing)

Head gesture controls that let you nod to accept calls or shake your head to reject them

Noise cancelling

Sony LinkBuds Fit are powered by the brand’s flagship integrated processor V2, enabling advanced and adaptive noise cancellation. The noise cancelling performance is solid, delivering a reasonably isolated listening experience in most environments—though it may fall short in extremely noisy settings. There's also an ambient sound mode (transparency mode) that lets in external sound for an open-ear experience, although it does not sound as natural as some competitors.

A standout feature is adaptive sound control, which uses paired smartphone's GPS data and gyroscope to detect your location and activity, adjusting ambient sound levels in real time. You can also pre-set different noise control modes based on saved locations—for example, enabling Ambient Sound mode at home and switching to noise cancelling automatically at the gym.

Calling

Call quality on the LinkBuds Fit is surprisingly good, especially considering the earbuds lack a stem for mic placement. Even in noisy surroundings, voice pickup remains clear and consistent. This performance is likely due to Sony’s AI-powered precise voice pickup technology, which filters out background noise without making voices sound artificial or robotic.

Battery life

Battery life on the Sony LinkBuds Fit varies depending on the codec in use, but iPhone users can expect up to six hours of playback with ANC enabled. While switching to LE Audio could theoretically extend playback time, I didn’t test for specific numbers. Combined with the charging case, the earbuds easily last multiple days on moderate use.

Charging is handled via USB-C, with fast-charging support that delivers up to an hour of playback with just a five-minute top-up. However, the lack of wireless charging is a notable omission in this price range.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 18,990, the Sony LinkBuds Fit delivers premium sound backed by flagship-level features like Spatial Sound, AI-powered audio upscaling, and Adaptive Sound Control. It also brings some standout additions such as Wide Area Tap controls and Background Music effects. Additionally, Noise cancellation and call quality are solid, making it a well-rounded package.

That said, there’s room for improvement. The Ambient Sound (transparency) mode lacks the natural feel offered by some competitors, and the absence of wireless charging may be a drawback for users seeking added convenience.