Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review: A value proposition packed with AI tools

Motorola had recently launched its successor to the Edge 50 Fusion, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion , in the Indian market and the phone is set to cater to the consumers who are looking for a smartphone in the medium-price segment. But is it really a valued proposition put forth by the Chinese smartphone maker or not? Let us find out in detail if the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be the right pick for users or not.

Design

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features an all-curved frame with rounded corners that adjusts in users' hands. Gaming for longer periods of time will not be uncomfortable, as the grip will be stable and firm. However, the tall display with curved sides might make you feel a bit off as many consumers are not used to such a design. The bezels are thin, resulting in a good display-to-body ratio. The device measures 8.2mm thin and weighs 180g, placing it in the lightweight smartphone category.

From the back side, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion looks essentially like its predecessor only but with a slight change. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion featured a dual-camera set-up on the rear, but the 2025 model in the Edge series sport a triple-ring design with the third lens on the camera island of the smartphone being a 3-in-1 light sensor and not the camera sensor. This sensor uses Real-Time Light Detection technology to read the room and automatically calibrate the camera light sensitivity to ensure the correct exposure and colours, said Motorola.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features vegan leather with a matte finish on the rear panel, which is smooth to the touch and mimics the feel of a painting canvas. The presence of such material is bound to make the smartphone prone to smudges, dust and fingerprints.

Motorola and PANTONE have a long-standing partnership, and the Edge 60 Fusion stands as a testament to that. For those who don’t know, PANTONE is a US-based entity that defines colour standards. In its own words, “PANTONE provides a universal language of colour that enables colour-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers.” The unit that I received was PANTONE Amazonite, and it looks like a fresh shade of blue. Coming to the side strips of the smartphone, it appears to be a deeper shade of PANTONE Amazonite and features a glossy finish. On a side note, the in-display fingerprint sensor is a tad bit slow when compared to its competitors.

Display and Audio

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display, too, is validated by PANTONE for colour accuracy. The display has curved on the sides, which improves gesture navigation but hampers experience while watching movies or long-form content.

Due to curved borders, the concept of refraction of light turns into reality, and users will often see a thick white line on the border as it will be reflecting the majority of the light, making it appear brighter than it actually is. Apart from that, the presence of a 6.7-inch OLED screen makes it a great entertainment companion. The display features smart water touch 3.0 with anti-fingerprint coating, which ensures that the smartphone reads your finger movements even if they are slightly wet. IP68 + IP69 rating ensures protection against dust, immersion under 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes, and hot water jets.

If there was a button to let the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion know that I want to turn the volume up, then I would be pressing it endlessly. The smartphone features Dolby Atmos technology to enhance the audio output, but for some reason, it misses the mark by a few inches. Despite turning it up to max, the audio felt a bit faint. Many smartphones, priced lower than the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, offer a much stronger audio output.

AI Tools

One thing that really stood out about the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion was the presence of artificial intelligence tools. Motorola has claimed that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is the segment’s only smartphone with generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) and AI-Assist features. There’s a shortcut to activate this, the user just needs to tap twice on the logo ‘M’ which is placed at the rear panel of the smartphone. Once a user taps on it twice, Moto AI appears on your screen with options like ‘Update Me’ which essentially summarises notifications, ‘Take Notes’ which records, transcribe as well as summarise audio notes, ‘Remember This’ which would save screenshots, photos and text notes for you, ‘Magic Canvas’ which essentially is a free text-to-image AI tool, and lastly ‘Ask or Search’ which lets users search for anything that they want (on device and on the web).

The ‘Update Me’ feature works just fine, but when it comes to ‘Take Notes’, it was a whole other thing. When a user speaks in English, then it accurately transcribes the audio, but when they speak in Hindi, it translates it to English. The translations that I saw were mostly spot on. Obviously one error here and there is normal, but apart from that, I would say that it does justice to its purpose. The ‘Remember This’ feature can later be used with the ‘Recall’ feature, which would remind users of the moments that they felt like saving.

Lastly, the ‘Magic Canvas’ feature was a nice surprise. I was not expecting much from it initially, to be honest, but when I actually tried it, I was taken aback. I gave several prompts to it to generate images, and it did, but the one that I really loved was - “Tiger walking into a battlefield with flames engulfing it from the sides and soldiers lying dead. The tiger is wearing futuristic armour.” This was the prompt that I gave, and the output was beautiful. Moto AI gave me an output of a tiger walking into a battlefield with soldiers in their shining armour lying dead on the ground, fire engulfing the battlefield yet leaving the tiger unharmed. The armour that the tiger was wearing had lights loaded on it, which made it even cooler.

Moto AI sample

Camera

Coming to the optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is pretty similar to its predecessor with regard to lenses. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion featured two lenses on the back, with the primary lens being 50MP and the ultra-wide lens being 13MP. The successor also retains the same specifications. Even the selfie camera is retained with the same specifications. AI tools were present in the camera of Motorola Edge 50 Fusion as well, and they are present in the Edge 60 Fusion too, with some new additions. When I clicked any picture that would be slightly dim in lighting conditions, then the AI would add an extra punch to the picture by enhancing the brightness and making it appear more vibrant.

The primary lens of 50MP does a decent job of capturing moments in natural lighting conditions. The PANTONE validation of colours is reflected in the photography. The camera does a fair job in low-lighting conditions with the use of Night vision. Due to the presence of AI, the camera refines the images captured to reduce noise and give a clearer output. It will let users do a lossless zoom up to 2x, and as for going beyond that, the image will start to appear a bit blurry and hazy. The Micro mode does a pretty good job of capturing the details. When used to capture flora or a textured object, it captures the minute details. Also, users will be able to scan directly in the Camera app using the power of Adobe Scan.

I have mixed views about the selfie camera. In some pictures, the front lens softened the images a bit, especially around the edges of an object. For some pictures, it didn’t. In low lighting conditions, the screen flash would help users click a decent picture, but then again, one can’t expect much from a screen flash.

Performance and software

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 paired with up to 12GB RAM. It handles multitasking well (apart from the heating issue) but, when it comes to recognising the touch, it feels a bit off. While playing games like BGMI, I noticed that the device was not as smooth as other smartphones priced much lower than this. There weren’t any noticeable lags while continuously switching between apps like Chrome, YouTube, BGMI, Asphalt, Candy Crush, and Gallery. However, using the camera in between this mix might delay the performance by a few microseconds.

Coming to the software side, the smartphone boots on Hello UI, based on Android 15. The device did not arrive with much bloatware or redundant apps, which is a good thing. As for the user interface, Motorola likes to keep things simple for its users, which is an added bonus. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has promised three OS upgrades and four security updates with this device.

Battery and Charging

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a 5,500 mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The device takes slightly more than one and a half hours to go from 0 per cent to 100 per cent.

When noticed closely, the device takes approximately one minute to charge a per cent. Upon normal to moderate usage, the battery would have enough juice to last up to a day but, if it is used heavily then users might have a charger to get through the day.

Verdict

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a value proposition in the midrange smartphone segment. The smartphone is not without flaws, but under the Rs 25,000 segment mark, it covers the essentials right and throws in surprises with the presence of a number of AI tools.

The smartphone is good for multitasking, but it is surely not a good option for gamers. Hence, the good idea here would be to first identify the needs and then make the call of whether it will be the right fit for you or not.