Motorola Edge 60 Fusion first impressions: Familiar design with some tweaks

Chinese smartphone maker Motorola has just launched the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in the Indian market, and it is set to cater to the people looking for a smartphone in the mid-price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and packs a 50MP primary camera. Whether this is a valued proposition put forth by Motorola or not will soon be discussed in the detailed review of this device; stay tuned to find that out.

For now, here are my first impressions of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: First impressions

Out of the box, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion maintains a striking resemblance to its predecessor, with the only noteworthy change being the appearance of the camera island and the addition of a third lens. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion featured a dual-camera set-up on the rear, with the primary lens being 50MP and the ultra-wide lens being 13MP. Its successor, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, features a similar set up, but with the addition of a three-in-one light sensor. However, the big camera module makes the phone wobbly when placed on a flat surface.

Getting to the overall design, Motorola and PANTONE have a long-standing partnership, which extends to the Edge 60 Fusion. For the uninitiated, PANTONE is a US-based entity that defines colour standards. In its own words, “PANTONE provides a universal language of colour that enables colour-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers.”

ALSO READ | Vivo X200s design revealed ahead of launch this month: Take a look

Also Read

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is available in three colour options: PANTONE Amazonite (review unit), PANTONE Slipstream, and PANTONE Zephyr. All three colour options are validated by PANTONE and feature a leather finish. The Amazonite colour was launched back in 2020 by PANTONE as part of its larger collection of 315 new colours.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a 1.5K all-curved display and rounded edges, making it comfortable to hold. The side panel of the smartphone has a glossy finish, with the colour resembling a slightly deeper shade of PANTONE Amazonite.

Turning to the back panel, it features a soft vegan leather matte finish, which, for some reason, can be compared to canvas. The fabric is smooth and does not feel like leather at all. In natural light, the back panel appeared slightly brighter than in normal room-light conditions.

The canvas-like texture also makes it prone to smudges and dust marks. If the user's hands have been exposed to dust or are not perfectly clean, the smartphone will attract dust. Even the Motorola logo, symbolised by a stylised ‘M’, will help by attracting dust and fingerprint marks.

ALSO READ | OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship The smartphone did not arrive with much bloatware. The performance of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is decent; the touch movements feel smooth. However, there are a few downsides which will be discussed in detail in the upcoming review.

The speakers are decent; however, there are several smartphones that are priced much less than this and have delivered better performance in the audio output department. The extra large display might make it a bit tough to be the ‘pocket-friendly’ phone for people, but the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is pretty lightweight, which would let people handle it easily with one hand.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999

12GBRAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications