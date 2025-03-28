Apple iPad Air with M3 review: Thin, light, and does most things right

Apple commenced its 2025 product launch cycle with the iPad Air, powered by the M3 chip. This tablet is a step up from the entry-level iPad and serves as the baseline model supporting Apple Intelligence, a feature exclusive to Apple Silicon-powered devices. With Apple Intelligence set to arrive in India this April, it will be a key differentiator for the iPad Air with M3. However, even if this feature is not a decisive factor for you, the iPad Air with M3 offers much more.

Design

The iPad Air with M3 is available in two display sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch (review unit). The difference in size is striking – the 11-inch model is ultra-portable and ideal for in-hand use, whereas the 13-inch model, despite being equally thin and lightweight, feels somewhat cumbersome for handheld operation due to its larger footprint. Nevertheless, both variants are compatible with the improved Magic Keyboard, an accessory sold separately that enhances the tablet's utility as a potential laptop replacement. However, Apple's decision not to include a built-in kickstand limits usability. Purchasing an additional accessory, such as the folio case, merely to prop up the device adds to the overall cost and affects its value proposition.

In terms of aesthetics, the iPad Air with M3 features a durable construction, a thin and lightweight design, and sufficiently large display bezels to prevent accidental touches when held. However, the design is not without its drawbacks. The power button, which incorporates Touch ID, is positioned in the top-left corner (when in landscape mode), making it somewhat inconvenient to access, particularly for right-handed users. This placement is notable as the iPad Air with M3 is primarily designed for landscape use, as indicated by the front-facing camera’s orientation. Additionally, the absence of Face ID is a missed opportunity, as it would have simplified authentication for unlocking the device and making online payments.

Display

The display is the gateway to the digital experience, and the iPad Air with M3 offers a commendable one. It features an LCD panel with good brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. While it operates at a 60Hz refresh rate, system-level optimisation ensures smooth performance. However, if used alongside newer MacBook Pro or iPad Pro models with high-refresh-rate displays, the difference in smoothness and colour vibrancy becomes noticeable. That said, these premium features come at a significantly higher price.

The 4:3 aspect ratio of the display reinforces its design for landscape usage. This aspect ratio is well-suited for productivity tasks, gaming, web browsing, video conferencing, and multimedia editing. However, it is less ideal for streaming content from OTT platforms or using apps natively designed for portrait orientation, such as Instagram.

Complementing the display is a four-speaker audio system that delivers a rich, balanced, and immersive sound experience. With spatial audio integration at the OS level, the iPad Air with M3 provides an impressive auditory experience.

Cameras

The iPad Air with M3 is equipped with a 12MP camera sensor on both the front and rear. The front camera, in particular, stands out due to its ultra-wide field of view and support for Centre Stage, a feature that keeps the user centred within the frame during video calls. This functionality enhances content creation, video conferencing, and FaceTime calls.

Performance

Powered by the M3 chip, the iPad Air 2025 is more than just a tablet—it is a capable workstation that can function as a laptop replacement when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. Whether handling basic tasks such as document creation, web browsing, and online meetings or managing demanding workloads like multimedia editing and complex design projects, the device performs seamlessly without overheating.

Gaming is another area where the M3 chip brings enhancements, including support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing. While the list of compatible games is currently limited, this feature contributes to the device’s future-proofing.

Battery

Despite its MacBook-grade performance, the iPad Air with M3 retains the long battery life expected from a tablet. When used in moderation as a companion device, it can last nearly a week on a single charge. Even when employed as a primary work machine, it delivers over a day of battery life, maintaining efficiency without compromise.

Verdict

The Apple iPad Air with M3 is a worthy option for users seeking a balance between portability, performance, and functionality. With support for Apple Intelligence, swift processing power, and a well-optimised display, it is a solid choice for both productivity and general everyday use. However, the lack of Face ID, the less-than-ideal power button placement, and the need for additional accessories to maximise usability somewhat diminish its appeal. Despite these minor shortcomings, the iPad Air with M3 remains one of the best value-for-money tablets in Apple’s ecosystem.

iPad Air with M3: India pricing

11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi 128GB storage: Rs 59,900

256GB storage: Rs 69,900

512GB storage: Rs 89,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,09,900 11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB storage: Rs 74,900

256GB storage: Rs 84,900

512GB storage: Rs 1,04,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,24,900 13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi 128GB storage: Rs 79,900

256GB storage: Rs 89,900

512GB storage: Rs 1,09,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,29,900 13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB storage: Rs 94,900

256GB storage: Rs 1,04,900

512GB storage: Rs 1,24,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,44,900 iPad Air with M3: Accessories and pricing

11-inch Magic Keyboard: Rs 26,900

Rs 26,900 13-inch Magic Keyboard : Rs 29,900

: Rs 29,900 Apple Pencil Pro: Rs 11,900

Rs 11,900 Apple Pencil (USB-C): Rs 7,900

iPad Air with M3: Unboxing