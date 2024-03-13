Vivo V30 Pro review: Flagship-grade imaging system in a slender form factor

The V30 Pro is Chinese smartphone brand Vivo’s maiden offering in the V-series with Zeiss optics. This midrange smartphone by pricing pledges to deliver flagship-grade imaging experience. On other fronts, however, the Vivo V30 Pro is not much different from the last generation model in the series. That said, is the Vivo V30 Pro worth spending Rs 41,999 on? Let us find out:

Design

Vivo has meticulously blended the form factor of the Vivo V29 Pro with fresh design elements, resulting in a device that truly stands out. Like the predecessor, the Vivo V30 Pro boasts a sleek design characterised by a glossy glass back finish and a slender metallic frame that seamlessly connects the curved glass panels on both front and back. While the camera bump retains its rectangular shape, reminiscent of the predecessor, it has been notably downsized and now houses a triple camera setup beneath a square glass cover that bears the Zeiss logo. Mirroring the camera glass's border shape is the Aura ring light, housing the primary flash in its top left corner, bearing a slight resemblance to the Instagram logo.

The Andaman Blue variant (review unit) shows wavy patterns in sparkling white toward the smartphone's bottom, adding a distinctive touch to its aesthetics.

Vivo V30 Pro smartphone

On the front, the curved glass extends to the sides, accompanied by noticeable bezels encompassing all edges, particularly wider at the top and bottom. However, Vivo’s priority seems to be on functionality over aesthetics. Therefore, it has opted for pronounced side bezels, effectively preventing inadvertent touches despite the curved screen. Moreover, this design choice broadens the smartphone's appeal to users who prefer a flatter display.

Overall, the Vivo V30 Pro offers a lightweight feel, tipping the scales at just 188g. Paired with its slim 7.45mm profile, this contributes to a premium sensation and enhances the device's ergonomics. Despite sporting a glass back finish, the smartphone demonstrates remarkable resistance to dust and fingerprint smudges, further elevating its allure. However, the positioning of the camera module does result in slight instability when the device is placed on a flat surface. Additionally, the lack of a protective frame around the camera cover glass leaves it vulnerable to potential scratches when the smartphone is used without a cover.

Display and audio

The Vivo V30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, delivering crisp visuals. The FHD+ display offers punchy and vibrant output, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. Notably, the display maintains impressive brightness levels even in direct sunlight, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.

While the visual output is impressive, Vivo has included additional enhancement features accessible via the display settings. Within the “Screen Colour” section, users can choose between Default, Pro, and Bright modes. The Pro mode introduces a subtle yellow tint and reduces blue light output, with similar options available in the eye protection menu. Conversely, the “Bright mode” enhances brightness levels, albeit at the expense of colour balance and accuracy. Another noteworthy feature is the “Visual enhancement mode”, which dynamically adjusts colours and contrast levels based on the content being viewed. Although this feature is compatible with platforms like YouTube and Netflix, it does not extend to others like Disney Plus Hotstar and Discovery Plus. Nevertheless, the display supports HDR10+, enhancing the overall content consumption experience.

In terms of audio, the Vivo V30 Pro has a mono speaker system located at the bottom side of the frame. Despite the mono configuration, the output remains clear, with the device boasting impressive volume levels without sacrificing audio clarity and crispness. Furthermore, the speaker delivers decent bass output, enhancing the overall audio experience. However, the mono speaker setup does present limitations, particularly during gaming or video playback, as the palm may inadvertently block the speaker, resulting in a muffled sound output.

Camera

Vivo has positioned the V30 Pro as a camera-centric smartphone, and true to its claim, the device excels in delivering quality images. Sporting a triple-camera setup at the rear, the 50-megapixel primary (Sony IMX920) sensor captures stunning shots with remarkable detail in various lighting conditions. Images taken in natural light exhibit crispness and colour accuracy, although occasional white balance issues may arise in artificial lighting scenarios.

Portrait photography is the smartphone’s forte. The camera adeptly adjusts depth levels to ensure clean outlines and borders, even in indoor lighting conditions. The inclusion of Aura ring lights proves beneficial in low-light settings, offering both illumination for subjects and customisable light temperature options. In collaboration with Zeiss, Vivo introduced Bokeh Flares such as cine-flare, Planar, and Biotar, enhancing the professional look of portrait shots.

The 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera delivers decent results, although it occasionally struggles with overexposure in bright sunlight. Similarly, under artificial lighting, images may lack the sharpness exhibited by the primary camera.

The addition of a 50MP telephoto lens, offering optical quality up to 2x zoom, enhances the device's photography capabilities. Images remain sharp and detailed up to the 2x zoom level, akin to those captured by the primary lens. However, beyond 10x zoom, distortion becomes evident. With the smartphone's software working overtime, the resulting images are generally softened and produce inaccurate colours. Despite supporting up to 20x zoom through cropping, optimal output is achieved up to the 5x mark in daytime conditions.

For videography, the Vivo V30 Pro allows recording up to 4K resolution at 60 fps with options for 1080p and 720p resolution, and 30fps option at all supported resolutions. Additionally, the Vivo V30 Pro offers dual stabilisation modes – Standard and Ultra. However, both these modes are limited to a maximum of 1080p recording at 60fps. While recording quality impresses at both 4K and 1080p resolutions, stabilisation deficiencies are noticeable in 4K recordings.

The Vivo V30 Pro retains MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset from its predecessor and Vivo has a compelling rationale for this decision. Paired with 12GB RAM and an additional 12GB virtual RAM, the processor ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks, facilitating swift app launches and seamless scrolling through social media platforms. Even during multitasking scenarios, such as concurrent video calls and app usage, the device maintains its speed and responsiveness without any noticeable slowdowns.

Casual gaming and high-resolution video recording pose no challenge for the smartphone. However, when tackling graphically demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, users may experience occasional frame rate drops on high settings and more frequently at the highest graphic settings. Moreover, extended gaming sessions can lead to the device warming up noticeably.

The Vivo V30 Pro boots the latest FunTouchOS 14, based on Android 14. This new iteration feels a lot more improved than the previous version on the Vivo V29 Pro, displaying various refinements and reduction in bloatware. There are also fewer intrusive ad notifications with the FunTouchOS 14. Additionally, Vivo has committed to provide three generations of OS updates and up to four years of security patches.

Battery

The Vivo V30 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and boasts 80W wired charging support. While not extraordinary, the smartphone effectively sustains a full day of moderate usage on a single charge. However, opting for higher refresh rate modes along with Visual enhancement options enabled may expedite battery drainage.

To counterbalance this, the device impresses with its rapid charging capabilities, reaching 50 per cent capacity in under half an hour and achieving a full charge in 45 minutes.

Verdict

The Vivo V30 Pro smartphone presents remarkable imaging capabilities alongside sleek and premium design. Despite its higher price point, it stands as a compelling choice for individuals in search of a camera-centric device boasting nearly flagship-level imaging features without surpassing the Rs 50,000 threshold. Moreover, its capacity to serve as a reliable daily driver, offering ample performance for everyday tasks, reinforces its appeal. However, customers prioritising a more balanced performance across various aspects may opt to explore alternative options within the segment.