Vivo X Fold3 Pro review: A flagship-grade foldable device that's pocketable

After experimenting with devices based on the foldable form factor, Vivo finally launched its maiden foldable in India in 2024. Named the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the smartphone capitalises on the late-mover advantage by addressing some common limitations associated with this form factor. According to the company, these issues, such as a heavy and bulky design, non-flagship camera system, unoptimised user interface (especially for the larger display), and durability, have been resolved. Moreover, to stay competitive, the smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer features artificial intelligence integrated into the operating system. All of this comes at a price of Rs 159,999. Is it expensive, or does the experience justify the premium price tag? Let us find out:

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro exhibits a degree of thickness (Unfolded: 11.2mm | Folded: 5.2mm) and weight (236g) that is on par with traditional bar-shaped smartphones, especially when compared to the top-end pro and ultra models. However, the thickness is impacted by the rear-camera bulge, which is as thick as the frame. Though the rear-camera module is centre aligned, it hinders the in-hand experience by obstructing hand and finger movements. In the folded state, the camera module elevates the phone at an angle but does not cause the phone to wobble on flat surfaces. However, when unfolded, it renders the phone nearly unusable on flat surfaces due to excessive play on all sides.

Another design challenge is posed by the alert slider, which is placed a little upwards on the top half of the frame. Therefore, you need to stretch your fingers a little more to operate the alert slider in a folded state. In an unfolded state, which requires both hands on deck, operating the alert slider is not an issue.

Hinge

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a smooth hinge movement, which enables easy folding and unfolding experience. Importantly, the hinge offers full fold experience and does not leave any visible gaps between the two halves of the device, thus minimising the risk of dust and debris entering the main display. The device is IPX8 rated, offering water resistance but no dust protection. The hinge also effectively conceals the display crease, which, while present, is not as prominently visible as on other foldable devices.

Displays

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts two equally capable displays—an inward-bending main display and a cover display. The cover display is a 6.53-inch fullHD+ AMOLED panel with LTPO 8T technology for adaptive refresh rate that goes all the way up to 120Hz. The bendable display is an 8.03-inch 2K+ AMOLED panel with the same adaptive refresh rate capabilities (up to 120Hz). Both displays are exceptionally bright and support Dolby Vision.

Notably, both the cover display and bendable display support in-display fingerprint recognition for phone unlock. This is a thoughtful addition to enable direct use of a larger bendable display without necessitating device unlock from cover display first. Likewise, the face unlock mechanism works with cameras on both the cover display and bendable display.

Starting with the cover display, it is tall (21:9 aspect ratio), pixel-rich, and bright. However, the tall aspect ratio results in narrow width space and that leaves limited space for on-screen keyboard layout. Therefore, you may end up correcting text more often in the first few days of use – until you get used to using it. Apart from this, the cover display does not exhibit any issue that could potentially hinder the use. It is good for watching videos, scrolling through social media timelines, and for general everyday use.

Coming to the bendable display, it is as capable as the cover display but with a large canvas stretched in almost square aspect ratio. This display mirrors the interface of the cover display, but optimised to handle multiple windows and apps more effectively – there is support for split screen and floating windows. Moreover, there is an omnipresent taskbar that can be hidden, if required, using a simple double tap gesture anywhere on the taskbar.

Vivo has optimised its own and selected third-party apps to provide an intuitive experience on the large display. For instance, apps such as Outlook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have different interfaces for the main display and cover display. This design facilitates multitasking, efficient app switching, and drag-and-drop functionality in supported apps.

Camera

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro sports a total of five camera sensors—three on the rear, one on the cover display, and one on the bendable display. The rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel autofocus sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus, and a 64MP 3x telephoto with OIS and autofocus. The cover display houses a 32MP fixed-focus sensor, and the bendable display sports a 32MP fixed-focus camera sensor. Like its premium bar-shaped smartphones, the camera system is powered by a dedicated V3 chip for improved imaging experience, especially with regard to high resolution videos. Moreover, there are add-on features co-engineered with German optics entity Zeiss.

The flagship-grade camera system is the headline feature of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It is versatile, easy to use, and packed with several value-added features for one to explore and experiment with. Starting with the main camera sensor, it stands out with consistent performance in various lighting conditions. It offers natural shallow depth-of-field, enhancing the quality of shots and ensuring accurate focus most of the time.

The ultra-wide-angle camera performs well in daylight conditions but struggles in low-light environments, exhibiting noise and difficulty capturing essential details like shadows, highlights, and contrast. Not that the output from the ultra-wide-angle camera is bad, but the other two cameras on the rear are better equipped in comparison. Nevertheless, the UW sensor supports autofocus that enables close-up shots, but these are best taken in good lighting conditions.

The 3x telephoto lens is good, too, excelling in daylight conditions. Tuned for portraits, the telephoto is also capable of macro photography. Essentially, it allows you to utilise telephoto sensors for close-up shots, eliminating the need for close proximity to the subject.

The 32MP camera sensor on the cover display is good, placed in the centre of the top side. However, the 32MP camera sensor on the main display is positioned at the top-right corner in horizontal orientation, requiring users to adjust the frame and look directly at the camera for natural-looking photos. Despite this inconvenience, the camera compensates with impressive image quality, surpassing the under-display camera found in other foldable devices.

As for the value-added features, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro excels in portraits at different focal lengths, mimicking the Zeiss lens effects. The main camera on the rear can record videos in up to 8K resolution at 30fps. Option to record 4K at 60fps is available across the rear camera system, and you can switch between the available sensors while recording. There is a dedicated cinematic portrait mode, powered by the V3 chip, which can record videos with enhanced background blur and strong focus on subject. Surprisingly, it records in 4K at 30fps.

Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro delivers a smooth experience with no lag or slow down even during extended use. Core features such as multitasking on the large bendable display, cinematic portrait video recording in 4K at 30fps, and drag-and-drop function work without a hiccup. Gaming experience is good, too, but not all games are optimised for the large display.

Software and AI

Based on Android 14, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boots Funtouch OS 14 that is optimised for foldable form factor. But most importantly, there are AI features incorporated in partnership with Google. The AI features are not limited to imaging, but extends to productivity. For example, the built-in notes app from Vivo supports AI-generated summaries. It works as intended and simplifies the job of note taking to a larger extent. Likewise, there is a new voice recording powered by AI to offer editable transcriptions. These features are linked to the Vivo account and cannot be used until you register and sign-in.

Battery

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro excels in battery performance, providing an impressive screen-on time of approximately eight hours in mixed usage. This translates to a foldable device that can confidently last a full day before requiring a recharge. Speaking of charging, the device supports 100W fast wired charging, which takes just about an hour to fully recharge the 5,700 mAh battery. The device also supports 50W wireless charging, but with a specified charger from Vivo only.

Verdict

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a noteworthy foldable smartphone excelling in various aspects. It boasts high-quality displays, a flagship-grade imaging system, and AI features, making it a versatile device suitable for diverse users. Additionally, its compact design, sturdy construction, and water ingress protection position it as a strong contender in the foldable device market.