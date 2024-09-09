Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Strong third contender in premium smartphone segment

Google is predominantly a software company, which has integrated its software prowess into its hardware offerings, particularly in its Pixel smartphones. The Pixel series has consistently delivered a unique imaging experience powered by computational photography, emphasising Google's strength in software. Yet, the company has often appeared to lag behind its competitors in the smartphone market.

With the Pixel 9 series, Google is positioning itself to change that narrative. The focus on artificial intelligence (AI) is at the forefront, deeply embedded into the operating system. Unlike in previous iterations, AI in the Pixel 9 series extends beyond photography, offering enhanced services that cater to daily usage. Google has also incorporated on-device AI capabilities to assist in real-time tasks like call screening, language translation, and voice typing.

Design

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL brings a fresh design language that bears resemblance to the iPhone's design, albeit with some refinements for a more ergonomic in-hand experience. The frame is flat and crafted from polished aluminium, contributing to the device's premium feel. Its rounded corners offer a comfortable grip, making it easier to hold despite its large size. Both the front and rear of the phone are protected by Gorilla Glass, which sits flush within the frame for a seamless aesthetic.

One notable change from its predecessor is the camera module, which is now a standalone unit. The pill-shaped camera island is centrally aligned, giving the phone stability when placed on flat surfaces. The design also cleverly tilts the phone at a slight angle, making it easier to view the screen when it is placed on a desk.

In terms of durability, the phone is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, which is a standard feature in flagship devices. Despite its XL size, the Pixel 9 Pro XL feels surprisingly lightweight. However, there is one design quirk: the key placement. On the right side of the frame, the power key is placed above the volume rocker, which is an inversion of the standard layout I am accustomed to. This might take some time to get used to for users transitioning from other devices.



Display and Audio

The Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts a large 6.8-inch display, making it the biggest in the series, except for the foldable variant. The display's bezels are minimal and uniform, providing an immersive viewing experience. There is an in-display cut-out for the front-facing camera, which is larger than usual, but users familiar with the iPhone's notch will find it acceptable.

For security, the Pixel 9 Pro XL includes both a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition, both of which are fast and accurate. The fingerprint sensor is embedded within the display and works seamlessly alongside face unlock, offering two secure biometric options for unlocking the device.

The display excels in brightness, particularly under direct sunlight, where legibility remains clear. However, there is a notable absence of Dolby Vision support. High Dynamic Range (HDR) content is limited to what is created on the phone or shared through compatible social media apps like YouTube and Instagram. This limitation might be disappointing for those accustomed to consuming high-quality content from streaming platforms that support more advanced HDR standards.

On the audio front, the Pixel 9 Pro XL's speakers are underwhelming. The sound quality is not as impressive as expected for a flagship model. Despite this, the phone supports spatial audio over wireless connections, which enhances the experience with compatible headphones. Yet, there is no Dolby Atmos support, which is another let down for audiophiles or those who value immersive sound experiences.

Camera

The imaging capabilities of Pixel smartphones have always been defined by computational photography, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL continues this trend. However, the addition of new AI-driven features takes the imaging experience further, both in real-time before the image is captured and in post-processing. While these AI enhancements will be discussed in the software section, here the focus is on the camera performance without those software-driven boosts.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a triple-camera system, which is largely similar to the previous generation, except for the updated ultra-wide-angle sensor that now features quad-pixel technology. As a result, the overall image output is comparable to the last-gen model, with notable improvements in areas such as HDR (High Dynamic Range), portrait shots, and low-light photography.

The image output is processed, but in a positive way. The Pixel 9 Pro XL enhances contrast, dynamic range, and vibrancy in colours, creating images that appear visually striking. This slightly processed look lends an artificial quality to the photos, which may appeal to those looking for images ready to be used as wallpapers or shared on social media platforms.

However, this post-processing approach comes with some drawbacks. In the pursuit of enhancing images through computational algorithms, the Pixel 9 Pro XL sometimes smooths out fine details, which can affect the overall composition. For example, while attempting to capture a mountain landscape enveloped in fog, the camera consistently removed much of the fog in the final image. Despite multiple attempts, it struggled to preserve the natural effect of the foggy environment.

This aggressive post-processing is less noticeable in videos, but the overall colour reproduction varies between different camera sensors, leading to inconsistencies when switching between them during recording. The transition between sensors is not as smooth as it could be, with noticeable jitter and frame drops. Google's 'Video Boost' feature helps to correct these issues in post-processing, but it requires an active internet connection, which could be problematic for users with metered or limited data plans.

Software

It was surprising to see the Pixel 9 series debut with Android 14, which was introduced last year, rather than the Android 15. However, Google has committed to seven years of updates, which includes operating system upgrades, feature drops, and security patches.

Despite being a year old, the version of Android 14 for Pixel 9 series comes packed with AI-driven features deeply integrated into the system, enhancing both the user experience and the performance of the phone. Below are some of the notable additions that Google offer with the Pixel 9 Pro XL:

Apps

Weather

The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a new Pixel Weather app, powered by Gemini Nano, which offers real-time weather updates with AI-generated reports. The app provides forecasts, which are not always accurate. Other improvements in the new weather app are features like drag-and-drop customisation of weather blocks, allowing users to prioritise metrics like humidity, AQI, or hourly forecasts.

Pixel Studio

A first-of-its-kind feature on the Pixel, the Pixel Studio is an image generator app that allows users to create images from scratch using prompts. It requires internet connectivity, and is capable to throw a surprise, which you may or may not like.

Pixel Screenshots

Another app, the Pixel Screenshots automatically saves, organises, and tags screenshots for easy recall. With AI-based summaries and suggested actions, you can quickly search for and find any screenshot needed. It is not perfect, but may get better with subsequent app updates.

Imaging Tools

Video Boost

Introduced last year, the “Video Boost” feature has been improved to enhance the quality of videos by sending them over to Google servers for post-processing. The video limitations listed above in the camera section get addressed through this feature.

Zoom Enhance

This tool uses generative AI to fill gaps between pixels, improving the quality of zoomed-in images, especially in well-lit conditions. However, the Zoom Enhanced pictures are not much different from original.

Panorama

The Panorama tool has been revamped with a more intuitive user interface, guiding users to capture 360-degree images, and support for HDR+ capture, but most importantly support for low-light panoramas with Night Sight integration.

Reimagine in Magic Editor

This is a new add-on in the Magic Editor, which Google introduced in Photos app last year. This feature lets you transform images by typing prompts to modify or add new elements.

Auto Frame in Magic Editor

Auto Frame uses AI to automatically crop and reframe images, focusing on the subject and improving composition. It can even expand the image, capturing more of the scene to enhance storytelling.

Add Me

Designed for group photos, Add Me uses augmented reality and AI to allow the photographer to be part of the final image. By combining multiple shots, it creates a group photo with all participants, including the photographer. It works surprisingly well, but you need to manually tune in to “Add Me” mode to use it. I wish it was enabled in all modes by default.

Gemini Assistant

The Pixel 9 series is powered by Gemini Nano multimodal model for reasoning across text, audio, and visuals. As Google devices, the entire lineup supports the Gemini assistant out-of-the-box, providing enhanced functionality with access to Google apps.

Gemini Live

With Gemini Live, users can have conversational interactions with the AI in real-time. This version of assistant is designed to offer responsive, context-aware answers, but it is not without flaws and not always work as expected. It struggles to capture context and sometimes fail to generate suitable responses despite repeated attempts.

Performance

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor. While it may not be the fastest processor in the market, it efficiently handles all the tasks Google has designed it for without showing any signs of strain. The Tensor G4 is complemented by 16GB of RAM, a significant portion of which is allocated to the neural processing unit (NPU) to handle AI workloads. Although many AI tasks are processed on the cloud, the Pixel Screenshots app is a notable exception, leveraging on-device AI capabilities for seamless performance.

Despite its focus on AI processing, the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers smooth overall performance, remaining cool even during extended use. It is not optimised for gaming but can manage most games at 60fps without compromising thermals. However, for users who prioritise gaming, the Pixel 9 Pro XL may not be the ideal choice, as it lacks the high-end graphical performance seen in gamioriented smartphones.

Battery

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by a 5,060 mAh battery, offering outstanding on-battery life. It is one of the few smartphones capable of surpassing the iPhone 15 Pro Max in battery longevity, making it a standout feature of this device. Extreme Battery Saver mode further extends the battery life, providing up to 100 hours of usage on a single charge.

However, the charging speed is not as impressive. Whether using wired or wireless charging, the Pixel 9 Pro XL takes approximately two hours to fully charge under standard room temperature conditions. It tends to heat up during the charging process, although charging in air-conditioned environments slightly improves the speed. Wireless charging, while available, is notably slow and feels more like a novelty feature rather than a practical one.

Verdict

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, priced from Rs 124,999, enters a highly competitive market, taking on heavyweight contenders like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the price may seem steep, there is much more to this smartphone than just its premium tag. The focus on AI integration gives it a distinct edge, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL also shines in areas where Google's earlier offerings have traditionally been weaker.

The phone boasts 256GB base storage, ensuring ample space for apps, media, and more. It is available online through Flipkart and offline at Reliance Digital and Tata Croma stores, making it accessible for users across different purchasing preferences.

For those looking for a phone that balances cuttiedge AI features, a robust camera system, and a refined design, the Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out as a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment.